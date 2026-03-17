NC State Leans on Roster Construction Principle in March

DAYTON, Ohio — When Will Wade signed on as the new coach of NC State men's basketball, he and his staff quickly scrambled to put together a roster for the 2025-26 season, his first with the program. During that process, the group identified one trait it valued above the rest: NCAA Tournament experience.

A year later, the Wolfpack took the practice floor at UD Arena a little over 24 hours before it faces Texas in a First Four matchup to decide who gets the No. 11 seed in the West Region. Five of the team's transfers were among the first on the crisp, March Madness-covered floor. Those players are no strangers to that feeling, having combined for 399 minutes in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The veterans know what it takes

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack players react to the loss during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Quadir Copeland (McNeese State), Ven-Allen Lubin (North Carolina), Tre Holloman (Michigan State), Darrion Williams (Texas Tech) and Terrance Arceneaux (Houston) make up the major portal additions who experienced the fires of March a season ago. The 2026 NCAA Tournament marks their last opportunity to grasp at glory in college basketball's most exciting month. They are well aware.

"This is a special time and most people would love to be in my position," Holloman said. "I'm just grateful to be in the tournament in my last year in college. I just try to give the guys plenty of advice and hope they listen and take it away."

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) shoots as Pittsburgh Panthers forward Roman Siulepa (13) defends at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

All five players won at least one game a year ago, playing a variety of roles. Williams played critical minutes and came up with countless clutch shots during Texas Tech's run to the Elite Eight. Holloman operated the point for the Spartans, while Lubin battled in extended minutes off the bench for the Tar Heels. Now, it's about meshing all of that experience together.

"I think with our experience, I think it really helps with this team, just knowing the intensity and the purpose that we need to have for these games, especially for Texas," Lubin said. "I think obviously for Darrion, he's been on the highest competitive stage and us too. I think with his experience knowing what it takes for us to win, I think it will really help us."

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) passes the ball as NC State Wolfpack guard Terrance Arceneaux (21) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The member of the Wolfpack who made the deepest run in the 2025 tournament is Terrance Arceneaux, who came up just short of a national championship with the Houston Cougars. The redshirt junior quietly turned his season in Raleigh around, becoming a critical role player for NC State during conference play. Now, he's channeling what he learned a season ago with Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars.

"It's just been a rollercoaster, man," Arceneaux said. "We had a lot of expectations. We didn't get to meet them, but we're still in and we've still got a chance to fight. We've got that one more chance. It's been up and down. ... It's just a part of the game and you've just got to be ready for whatever challenge is ahead."

Wade banking on experience

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade speaks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

As his players took in the scenes of Dayton, Wade watched from the tunnel and chatted with people walking by. There seemed to be a bit more zen for NC State's fiery head coach, having arrived in Ohio with a shot at another run through the Big Dance. After all, he was an assistant for VCU in the Rams' remarkable run to the 2011 Final Four. He joked about Arceneaux's experience in particular.

"Four of our five starters were in the NCAA Tournament last year," Wade said. "A couple of them advanced deep. I told Terrance we gave him the full gamut, you know, Final Four, First Four. We wanted to make sure he saw everything. We don't want to leave any stones unturned in terms of his experience with the NCAA Tournament."

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade walks the court during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The season was loaded with ups and downs. On Selection Sunday, Wade bluntly claimed his team had no one to blame but itself for the fact that it would start the NCAA Tournament in the First Four. However, there's no reason to overlook an opportunity to make noise in March and Wade is no stranger to it. But he needs buy-in from the group of veterans to make it happen.

"Hopefully those guys step up," Wade said. "Like I said, they're seniors. They have experience. When we put the roster together, we wanted guys that had NCAA Tournament experience, so that's important and now that's got to pay off."

Young players taking note

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) and guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) in the final seconds during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

For Paul McNeil and Matt Able, critical but young members of the NC State backcourt, Dayton will be their first taste of NCAA Tournament experience. They've been leaning on sage advice from each different member of the core transfer group.

"There's little things that you don't think about that really do matter," Able, a freshman, said. "I think we see that in practice. The way we've been practicing, it's like little defensive things, little details that win games. Every team is good at this point. Every team is going to be a challenge. ... I think having those seniors helps our chances and helps us make sure we get those things right."