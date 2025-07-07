NC State Basketball Target Decides to Transfer Again
Last year, longtime NC State basketball offer holder Cole Cloer announced his 50-mile move from Orange High School (N.C.), roughly a 45-minute drive to Raleigh, to Caldwell Academy in Greensboro for his junior year. Now, the top-tier four-star is set to head about 700 miles south for his senior campaign.
On Saturday, news broke of Cloer's decision to transfer to IMG Academy (Fla.), one of the country's premier prep programs.
This latest move, which Cloer advertised via the following post, came just two days after the 6-foot-8 wing revealed a top eight in his recruitment, consisting of the NC State Wolfpack, UNC Tar Heels, Indiana Hoosiers, Florida Gators, UConn Huskies, Alabama Crimson Tide, Louisville Cardinals, and Virginia Cavaliers.
Thus far, Cloer has scheduled two upcoming official visits. He'll begin with a tour of the reigning national champion Florida Gators the first weekend in September before spending three days with the Alabama Crimson Tide in mid-October.
But Cloer has mentioned that he plans to lock in more official visits, and the Wolfpack appears squarely in contention to serve as one of those hosts. Plus, it's worth noting that Will Wade and the NC State basketball recruiters welcomed the Hillsborough, N.C., native to campus for an unofficial visit in June.
Cole Cloer ranks No. 32 overall and No. 15 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.