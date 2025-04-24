NC State Basketball Might Wait on Transfer Target's NBA Draft Decision
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff appear to have significant interest in former Texas Tech star Darrion Williams.
But there's no guarantee that the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Williams, a bruiser forward who entered the transfer portal over two weeks ago following two seasons at Texas Tech and a freshman campaign at Nevada, will even be in college next season. After all, when the Californian announced his portal entry, he also declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, albeit while maintaining his NCAA eligibility.
The latest NBA Draft On SI 2025 mock draft projects Williams to hear his name late in the second round at No. 50 overall to the New York Knicks in late June. So, there's reason to believe he could either improve his stock enough at the NBA Draft Combine next month to remain on the pro route or decide that he needs another year in college to climb higher on next year's big boards.
"The hope from Darrion Williams' camp is that he's gonna get drafted and that he's not coming back to college," The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman reported this week. "If he were to withdraw, Kansas, Ohio State, and NC State would be involved."
Williams, a mere three-star prep back in the 2022 recruiting cycle, now ranks No. 6 overall and No. 2 among power forwards in this year's transfer portal, per 247Sports.
Last season, he averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals for a 28-win Red Raiders squad. In doing so, Williams landed All-Big 12 First Team honors.
