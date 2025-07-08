All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball: Will Wade Enters Fray for Dominican Guard

The double-digit 2026 NC State basketball offer sheet now includes stock-rising guard Lucas Morillo.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

As of this past weekend, NC State basketball is officially in the mix for The Newman School (Mass.) combo guard Lucas Morillo.

ALSO READ: NC State Recruiting Target Cole Cloer Decides to Transfer Again

Fresh off averaging 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game for the 15th-place Dominican Republic National Team at last week's FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Switzerland, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound rising senior reported his offer from first-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade via the following social media post on Saturday:

Morillo debuted on the 247Sports 2026 Composite less than a month ago. He now ranks No. 129 overall in the cycle.

"With his purity of vision as a play-creator with a knack for kicking in assists with either hand or floor controlling presence, Morillo is a natural game manager," NYCHoops' Zach Smart wrote in his recent assessment of the four-star prospect.

"He's adapted to the intricacies of a more wired-to-score niche with his pull-up game, mid-range jumper, and downhill attacking aptitude. Positional size and refined skill set have rendered Morillo a unique mismatch. He's upped his work rate as a prolific scorer and ramped up his role as a focal point."

Will Wade and his surging NC State basketball recruiting team have offers out to over a dozen 2026 preps.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball