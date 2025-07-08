NC State Basketball: Will Wade Enters Fray for Dominican Guard
As of this past weekend, NC State basketball is officially in the mix for The Newman School (Mass.) combo guard Lucas Morillo.
Fresh off averaging 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game for the 15th-place Dominican Republic National Team at last week's FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Switzerland, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound rising senior reported his offer from first-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade via the following social media post on Saturday:
Morillo debuted on the 247Sports 2026 Composite less than a month ago. He now ranks No. 129 overall in the cycle.
"With his purity of vision as a play-creator with a knack for kicking in assists with either hand or floor controlling presence, Morillo is a natural game manager," NYCHoops' Zach Smart wrote in his recent assessment of the four-star prospect.
"He's adapted to the intricacies of a more wired-to-score niche with his pull-up game, mid-range jumper, and downhill attacking aptitude. Positional size and refined skill set have rendered Morillo a unique mismatch. He's upped his work rate as a prolific scorer and ramped up his role as a focal point."
Will Wade and his surging NC State basketball recruiting team have offers out to over a dozen 2026 preps.
