AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Konig: Wolfpack Women Upset, But Understanding of NCAA Cancellation

Brett Friedlander

NC State has not officially made any coach or athlete available to the media since the ACC and NCAA announced the cancellation of their postseason championships through the end of the spring semester. Matt Sekeres and Blake Price of TSN Vancouver 1040 did, however, manage to secrure an on-air interview with Wolfpack women's basketball star Aislinn Konig -- a native of nearby Surry, B.C. -- on Friday. Here is a link to the entire segment.

March is a time of extreme highs and lows for college basketball players, teams and fans.

The most exhilarating of victories are usually followed by the most heartbreaking of losses as the NCAA tournament field is narrowed down from 68 hopefuls to one deserving national champion.

So it's not something out of the ordinary that the NC State women's basketball team should experience both emotions in the span of just five days. The surprise is that the Wolfpack would come down from the high of their ACC tournament championship without having played another game. 

Coach Wes Moore and his players were preparing for practice last Thursday when they were informed that their season was effectively over because of the NCAA's decision to cancel all its spring championship events because of the coronavirus crisis.

It's a decision that hit the players, especially seniors such as Aislinn Konig, hard.

"It kind of doesn't feel like it happened, just because of everything that's going on," Konig told TSN 1040 Vancover, referring to her MVP performance that led State to its first ACC tournament title in 29 years on March 8.

"But at the same time, the excitement around the program was building. (We were) definitely looking forward to what could have happened in this tournament. (We're) pretty upset about it not happening."

Although winning the ACC tournament was a huge accomplishment for a program that waited so long to cut down nets, it was only one goal the Wolfpack was pursuing. At 28-4, ranked among the nation's top 10, the players were even more focused on advancing past the NCAA's Sweet 16 -- the round in which it was eliminated in each of the past two years.

"Having the second chance to go past that Sweet 16 hump we've been hitting would have been really special," Konig said.

As shocking as news of the NCAA cancellation might have been, it wasn't entirely unexpected.

Konig and her teammates had time to prepare themselves for the worst, even as they hoped for the best, by the series of events that led up to the decision to pull the plug on virtually a sports events across the country.

The first domino to fall came Wednesday night when reports began to circulate that Rudy Gobert of the NBA's Utah Jazz had tested positive for the coronavirus.

'As a team, we were watching what was going on with the NBA and all of the other leagues across the nation and we were a little big nervous about what would happen with the NCAA," Konig said. "We started to prep ourselves for what would happen.

"The senior class, everyone, was pretty upset about it. But ultimately, we understand why those decisions had to be made and despite the fact that we were looking forward (to the NCAA tournament), you have to make sure everbody's healthy and safe."

Instead of gathering with her teammates on Monday to watch the women's tournament selection show and learn of her team's NCAA tournament draw, Konig must now turn her attention to a more uncertain long-term future.

She's set to graduate from State in May with a degree in business. But there are also potential basketball opportunities with the Canadian Olympic team and the WNBA to consider.

Complicating matters for Konig and fellow Wolfpack upperclassmen Erika Cassell, Kaila Ealey and Grace Hunter is a growing movement to restore an extra season of eligibility for senior players deprived of their final shot at the NCAA tournament.

"That's going to be something that really has to be discussed with all the seniors and our families, whether or not they come back," Konig said. "I know that our coaches have been talking to us about it. It's really going to come down to what's best for the next steps in our careers, our lives and what we do."

Konig is undecided about what she would do if given the opportunity to return for one more season at State.

But she would love to have that option.

"It's something that if it does happen, it would be amazing," she said. "I would have to sit down with my family and some other people and figure out what's the best course of action."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Flashback: State Beats Maryland in ACC's Greatest Game

With this year's ACC and NCAA tournament having been cancelled in response to the coronavirus crisis, here is a look back in time at what is generally considered the greatest game in ACC history -- NC State's 103-100 overtime victory against Maryland in the 1974 tournament final. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How to Get Refunds for Tickets to Canceled ACC, NCAA Tourney Games

If you bought tickets to this year’s cancelled ACC men’s basketball tournament, you will be refunded for all games that weren’t played. Here's how to get your money back. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Declare Victory, Raise a Banner. Why Not?

As one of the teams still playing when the ACC men's basketball tournament was halted, NC State can technically claim a one-eighth share of the championship. So why not celebrate it? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Cunane a Finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award

NC State star is one of five candidates in consideration for award honoring the best center in women's college basketball. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Assistant Siddle Hired to UNCW job

The long-time aide to coach Kevin Keatts returns to the Seahawks, who he helped to two NCAA tournament appearances in 2016-17. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Athletes Are The Big Losers in Tournament Cancellations

Seniors are especially affected by the loss of their final opportunities to represent their schools and win championships now that the NCAA has canceled or suspended all athletic activities in response to the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Stunned NC State Fans React to ACC Cancellation

Anticipation over a quarterfinal showdown with Duke quickly turned into disappointment and in come cases, anger after the remainder of the ACC tournament was cancelled Tuesday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Remainder of ACC Tournament Canceled

Brett Friedlander

State wrestling claims four top-10 seeds at it pursues the NCAA team national championship this weekend in Minneapolis ...

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Fans Leaving ACC Tourney Before Their Team

The ACC has announced that starting with Thursday's quarterfinal sessions, no fans will be allowed in Greensboro Coliseum for the rest of its basketball tournament because fears over the spread of the coronavirus. Read more

Brett Friedlander