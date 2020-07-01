Markell Johnson Signs With Turkish Team

Former NC State point guard Markell Johnson is headed to Turkey to begin his professional basketball career.

The second-team All-ACC selection signed a contract to play for Besiktas Sompo Japan Istanbul of the Turkish Basketball Super League, the website Eurobasket.com reported on Tuesday.

Besiktas was 11-12 after 24 games when the 2019-20 season was halted in March.

Johnson isn't the first State point guard to play for the team. Former Wolfpack star Engin Atsür, a native of Turkey, also played for Besiktas in 2009-10 and 2014-16.

Other familiar names to have played for the team include James Michael McAdoo, D.J. Strawberry and Adam Morrison.

A 6-foot-1 native of Cleveland, Johnson led the ACC with an average of 6.77 assists per game last season, becoming the first player since UNC's Kendall Marshall in 2011 and 2012 and first State player since Chris Corchiani in 1988-89 and 1990-91 to lead the league twice in his career. He also led the conference as a sophomore in 2017-18.

Johnson finished his coronavirus-shortened career with 1,163 points and 607 assists in Raleigh.

On Dec. 22, Johnson became only the third Wolfpack player to record a triple double, compiling 11 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in a win against The Citadel. His most memorable performance, however, came on Feb. 19 when he scored a career-high 28 points and handed out 10 assists in an upset of No. 6 Duke.