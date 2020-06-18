Wolfpack Freshman Basketball Numbers Announced

NC State has announced the numbers its incoming freshman basketball players will be wearing during the 2020-21 season.

And there will be a lot of new faces wearing some familiar jerseys.

The No. 11 worn so well by graduating senior Markell Johnson will be inherited by power forward Jaylon Gibson.

The No. 13 that C.J. Bryce sported will now be worn by point guard Cam Hayes.

Danny Dixon's No. 21 will now belong to big man Ebenezer Dowuona.

Combo guard Shakeel Moore will wear No. 2, which means that walkon guard Chase Graham -- who wore the jersey last season -- will need to get a new number.

Forward Nick Farrar, meanwhile, will become the first Wolfpack player to wear No. 30 since Staats Battle in 2015.

Two of the five newcomers earned North Carolina All-State recognition from the Associated Press during their final high school season.

Hayes, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Greensboro Day School, averaged 13.9 point and 4.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from three-point range while leading his team to to the state independent schools 4A state semifinals.

A top 50 recruit and the No. 5 point guard prospect nationally, he will be given the opportunity to step into the void left by Johnson's graduation.

Farrar is a 6-7, 230-pound power forward from Apex Friendship High School. He was the first recruit to commit to the Wolfpack in this year's class.

The District 5 Player of the Year, Farrar has the ability to score both inside and out. He made a splash at the John Wall Invitational tournament in Raleigh in December by averaging 32.7 points over three games.

Moore, a 6-0 combo guard, averaged 14.4 points, 3.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game at Moravian Prep, where he was a teammate of former State signee Josh Hall -- who entered the NBA draft before ever playing a game for the Wolfpack.

Dowuona is a 6-10 center who average eight points, 14 rebounds and two blocks while shooting 56.3% from the floor at Heritage High School in Newnan, Ga. while Gibson, a late addition to the Class of 2020 recruited to fill the spot vacated by Hall, is an athletic 6-foot-11 prospect with a long wing span and a high ceiling while averaging 16 points, 11.1 rebounds and nearly a blocked shot per game for Grace Christian School in Cary.

