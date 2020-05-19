NC State Formally Announces Basketball Staff Additions

NC State formally announced the hiring of Mike Summey as an assistant basketball coach on Tuesday, filling the staff opening left when Takayo Siddle took the head coaching job at UNC Wilmington in March.

SI All Wolfpack reported the hiring on Monday.

In addition to Summey, an NC State graduate who has spent the past five years as an assistant at Bowling Green, Steve Snell and Zupko have been added to the Wolfpack's basketball operations staff by coach Kevin Keatts.

"I'm thrilled to announce three quality hires for our basketball program," Keatts said in a statement announcing the hirings. "These are three coaches that add tremendous experience to our program and will help us develop our young men to the best of their abilities both on and off the court."

A native of Hickory, Summy served as head student manager at State as a senior under Les Robinson. After earning his degree in political science in 1997, he stayed on for two more years to help Herb Sendek's transition to the Wolfpack as a graduate manager.

In addition to his tenure at Bowling Green, Summey has served as an assistant at St. Francis, North Florida, The Citadel and Division II power Queens College, and as director of basketball operations at Miami under Jim Larrañaga. He has head coaching experience at Division III Bethany (WVa.) College, where his team went 17-12 in his only season in 2008-09.

Snell will serve as State's director of basketball operations, coming to the Wolfpack with more than 30 years of Division I experience.

His most recent assignment was as an assistant coach at Ohio University last season. He has also spent time at the University of Denver, Santa Clara, Air Force, Louisiana-Monroe and UNC Greensboro, among other places.

Snell's assistant Zupko has been the director of basketball operations at Drexel for the past four years. Before that, he worked for Hoop Group in Neptune, N.J., where he spent nine years as the director of that organization's skills camp and one year as assistant director of Hoop Group Elite Basketball Camp. Among the players he worked with are current NBA players Karl Anthony-Towns, Kyrie Irving and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Zupko also served as an assistant to Keatts at Hargrave Military Academy.