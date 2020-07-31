AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Funderburk Withdraws From NBA Draft

Brett Friedlander

It's still anybody's guess when or if the 2020-21 college basketball season might be played or how the schedules might look.

But regardless of all those variables, NC State and coach Kevin Keatts have already scored its first victory.

It came on Friday with the announcement that star forward D.J. Funderburk has decided to withdraw his name from the NBA draft and return for his senior season with the Wolfpack.

“I want to thank my parents, as well as my teammates and the coaching staff at NC State, for their support over these last few months while I pursued my dream of playing professional basketball,” Funderburk said in a statement. “It was a unique process, especially this year with everything going on in the world, but I appreciate everybody that took the time to give me feedback. 

"At this time, I’m announcing my decision to return to NC State for my senior season. I think we have all the pieces to have a great season and I’m excited to help lead the team back to the NCAA Tournament.”

Funderburk had until Monday to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to school. 

His decision, however, became almost inevitable when he was left off the list of 100 draft-eligible players that could be invited to the NBA's scouting combine -- if one is held later this summer. Former Wolfpack signee Josh Hall was among the players included on the list.

The 6-foot-10 Funderburk ranked second on State in scoring and rebounding last season at 12.8 points and 6.1 boards per game while shooting 60.9% from the floor -- the third-highest single-season field goal percentage in program history. His .583 career percentage is currently the second-highest ever for a Wolfpack player.

Funderburk was especially effective over the second half of the season after moving to power forward in a lineup that featured fellow big man Manny Bates. He led the team in scoring against conference competition at 13.4 points per game.

His return gives State a formidable frontcourt that also includes incoming freshmen Ebenezer Dowuona and Nick Farrar.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Even Without SEC, ACC Still Planning to Keep 'Plus One' Format

The SEC's decision to play a conference only football schedule this season was a blow to the ACC's "10-plus-1" format. But despite the loss of rivalries and other high-profile matchups, the ACC still plans to play nonconference games. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Turning Attention to 2023 Football Recruits

Proving that you can never get involved with a player too early, Coach Dave Doeren and his staff are already looking even farther down the road in search for top talent by extending offers to high school football recruits just entering their sophomore seasons. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SEC Breaks With ACC, Adopts Conference Only Schedule

Brett Friedlander

Who Will Be NC State's Plus-One?

With SEC opponents no longer available thanks to the conference's decision to adopt a conference only format, NC State must now start searching for an "and one" to add to its 2020 football schedule. That is, if the ACC still decides to go ahead with its "and one" plan. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SEC Reportedly Leaning Toward Conference Only Schedule

Brett Friedlander

ACC Announces 10-Plus-1 Schedule Format For Football

The ACC's Board of Directors, in a move that was somewhat unexpected move, adopted a schedule format for the 2020 football season. The bigger surprise is that NC State won't have to play Clemson in the league's 10-plus-1 format. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

BFried

AD Corrigan Update on Possible 2020 Football Fan Procedures

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan has issued an open letter to his school's fans outlining possible procedures in the event that at least some will be allowed to attend the Wolfpack's five conference home games (plus one possible nonconference date). Read more

Brett Friedlander

Forde: ACC Scheduling Announcment a Stroke of Genius

Brett Friedlander

Triangle Roundtable: Repercussions of ACC's New Schedule

SI team publishers Brett Friedlander and Shawn Krest were guests on a podcast with Andrew Jones of Tar Heel Illustrated to discuss the ACC's revised "10-plus-1" schedule and what it means to Triangle teams NC State, Duke and North Carolina. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Indiana Coach Archie Miller Still Repping NC State

Archie Miller is the basketball coach at Indiana, but as a recent Zoom conference revealed, his office in Bloomington still has a prominent reminder of his playing days at NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander