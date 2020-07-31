Funderburk Withdraws From NBA Draft

It's still anybody's guess when or if the 2020-21 college basketball season might be played or how the schedules might look.

But regardless of all those variables, NC State and coach Kevin Keatts have already scored its first victory.

It came on Friday with the announcement that star forward D.J. Funderburk has decided to withdraw his name from the NBA draft and return for his senior season with the Wolfpack.

“I want to thank my parents, as well as my teammates and the coaching staff at NC State, for their support over these last few months while I pursued my dream of playing professional basketball,” Funderburk said in a statement. “It was a unique process, especially this year with everything going on in the world, but I appreciate everybody that took the time to give me feedback.

"At this time, I’m announcing my decision to return to NC State for my senior season. I think we have all the pieces to have a great season and I’m excited to help lead the team back to the NCAA Tournament.”

Funderburk had until Monday to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to school.

His decision, however, became almost inevitable when he was left off the list of 100 draft-eligible players that could be invited to the NBA's scouting combine -- if one is held later this summer. Former Wolfpack signee Josh Hall was among the players included on the list.

The 6-foot-10 Funderburk ranked second on State in scoring and rebounding last season at 12.8 points and 6.1 boards per game while shooting 60.9% from the floor -- the third-highest single-season field goal percentage in program history. His .583 career percentage is currently the second-highest ever for a Wolfpack player.

Funderburk was especially effective over the second half of the season after moving to power forward in a lineup that featured fellow big man Manny Bates. He led the team in scoring against conference competition at 13.4 points per game.

His return gives State a formidable frontcourt that also includes incoming freshmen Ebenezer Dowuona and Nick Farrar.

