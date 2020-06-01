AllWolfpack
State Shows Interest in Grad Transfer Justyn Mutts

Brett Friedlander

NC State does not currently have any basketball scholarships available for the 2020-21 season. But with forward D.J. Funderburk still in the NBA draft process and his future with the Wolfpack uncertain, coach Kevin Keatts is still apparently on the lookout for talent.

According to a source, Keatts has reached out to Delaware graduate transfer Justyn Mutts.

A 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward who played his first college season at High Point, Mutts has two years of eligibility remaining. Having already earned his undergraduate degree. he is able to play immediately.

Mutts averaged 12.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Blue Hens in 2019-20 while shooting 53.8% from the floor. He ranked third in the Colonial Athletic Association with 11 double-doubles. He had a 30-point, 13-rebound game against eventual CAA champion Hofstra and back-to-back 20-point, 15-rebound efforts.

"We have an amazing situation at Delaware,” Mutts told DelawareOnline.com this weekend after announcing his intention to enter the NCAA's transfer portal. “But with the work that I’ve done, I’ve put myself in a position where I can look at all my options and what’s best for me and my family moving forward."

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, numerous other schools have also shown interest in Mutts, including ACC rivals Wake Forest, Boston College and Virginia Tech, along with Maryland, St. John's, Purdue and Mississippi State. A return to Delaware is also a possibility.

