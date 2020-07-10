State Hoop Commit Smith Balling in Myrtle Beach

On a day in which several major college conferences, including the ACC were canceling sports events, future NC State combo guard Terquavion Smith was in Myrtle Beach taking part in a tournament that is actually being played Thursday.

The four-star prospect from Farmville Central, who became the first member of coach Kevin Keatts' 2021 recruiting class over a year ago, is playing as a member of Tea Marie Hoops in the Big Shots Myrtle Beach AAU tournament.

Smith got off to a strong start by hitting five 3-pointers on his way to a team-leading 19 points while helping his team to a 72-56 win against Big Shots Elite NC in the opening game of pool play.

Louisville commit El Ellis, a junior college guard who was briefly recruited by the Wolfpack, scored eight points for Big Shots Elite.

Smith and his team are scheduled to play again Thursday evening.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound All-State selection is ranked as the No. 3 player in North Carolina and has led Farmville Central to back-to-back 2A state championships.

He is one of two 2021 Wolfpack commitments. Four-star power forward Ernest Ross from Alachua, Fla. is the other.

