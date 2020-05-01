Josh Hall Signs With Agent, Will Stay in NBA Draft

For the second straight year, NC State has lost its top basketball recruit before he ever had a chance to play a game for the Wolfpack. Five-star signee Josh Hall announced Thursday night that he has signed with an agent and will stay in the NBA draft.

"As I strive to constantly improve myself day by day to reach my dream of professional baskebtall, I understand this is a journey some can only dream about," Hall wrote in a Twitter post revealing his intention. "That dream is a lot closer than I imagined at 19 years old. ... I'm two feet into this process and am excited to see what the future holds."

Hall, who has signed with agent Nate Conley of Pro Sports Management, thanked coach Kevin Keatts and NC State "the the support in this decision."

The 6-foot-9 wing from Moravian Prep near Hickory is eligible for the draft as a fifth-year prep player. He is following the same path as point guard prospect Jalen Lecque, who also turned pro after signing with State.

Lecque went undrafted, but signed a two-year free agent contract with the Phoenix Suns and played most of the 2019-20 season in the G League.

Hall averaged 24 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while helping Moravian Prep to a 34-3 record last season. His status as one of the nation's top prospects was solidified in February, when he was one of 27 players to be selected to play in the Alan Iverson Roundball Classic all-star game in Wilmington, Del.

His decison to stay in the draft comes one day after the Wolfpack received the good news that junior guard Devon Daniels had removed his name from draft consideration and would return next season. Junior forward D.J. Funderburk is still in the draft proces, but has until June 3 to make a decision on his future.

Even without Hall, State has a strong group of recruits set to arrive next season. It's a class that consists of four-star point guard Cam Hayes, three-star power forward Nick Farrar and three-star big man Ebenezer Dowuona and Hall's prep teammate, three-star high combo guard Shakeel Moore.