Top Ten of 2019-20: 3 Times 13 Equal a New NCAA Record

Brett Friedlander

The 2019-20 athletic schedule was cut short by the coronavirus crisis that forced the cancellation of the NCAA basketball and wrestling tournaments, as well as most of the spring season.

But despite those disappointments, there were still plenty of memorable moments and achievements to celebrate.

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 10: The game the Wolfpack women's basketball team literally couldn't miss from three-point range.

Coach Wes Moore's eighth-ranked team was in the midst of a shooting slump that contributed to three losses in the previous five games when it took the court for its regular season finale at Virginia on March 1.

That, combined with a dominant performance by center Elissa Cunane in the first meeting between the ACC rivals prompted Cavaliers coach Tina Thompson to pack in her defense and force State to beat her team from outside.

And that's just what State did.

The Wolfpack made its first 13 three-point attempts to start the game before missing one early in the third quarter. The amazing shooting performance not only paved the way to a 75-64 victory that proved to be a springboard to the ACC tournament title a week later, but it also broke the NCAA Division I record for most consecutive threes by a team.

The old mark was 11, set by TCU on March 3, 1996 and Bowling Green on Feb. 6, 2016.

"I personally worked with them on their three-point shooting this week,'' Moore said jokingly after the game. "We've got kids that can shoot it, but you don't ever expect that.''

Seven different players made three-pointers for State, led by Aislinn Konig's four and Kayla Jones' three. 

The Wolfpack's 14 treys tied the single-season school record previously set earlier in the season against Clemson while its 636 shooting percentage from beyond the arc (14 of 22) was also its highest of the season.

“In all my years, I have never been a part of a game, whether it was playing or coaching, where a team went (13 for 13) from the three-point line,” UVA's Thompson said after the game.

“They made extremely tough shots. I wouldn’t change this game plan we had today. If we had to play them tomorrow, I would dare them to make 12 in a row again. It is just kind of one of those experiences that you have in your basketball lifetime that you will probably never see again.”

