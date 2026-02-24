Redemption Awaits NC State at No. 11 Virginia

RALEIGH — NC State and Virginia squared off in the Lenovo Center on Jan. 3, with the Cavaliers throttling the Wolfpack in the first half and walking away with a comfortable win. Nearly two months later, Will Wade and the Pack get another shot at No. 11 Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., with aspirations for a double bye in the ACC Tournament on the line on Tuesday.

Wade and Ryan Odom each took over their respective ACC programs with the expectation of immediately competing in the top half of the league. While Odom might have the upper hand for now, Wade has a chance to prove his NC State rebuild isn't far behind what Virginia has done so far in the 2025-26 season.

What to expect from Virginia

Feb 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers began a 12-1 stretch with the win over the Wolfpack, with the lone loss coming at the hands of a healthy North Carolina squad in Charlottesville. That proved that Virginia could be had in its home building, but it was easier said than done. The Cavaliers are a model of efficiency, getting it done on both ends in key moments.

Odom has his team playing elite defense, ranking second in adjusted defensive efficiency in the ACC since the start of conference play, per KenPom. That could be problematic for a Wolfpack team that loves to shoot the three, as opponents are shooting a dismal 29.1% from beyond the arc against Virginia. Teams are scoring just 69.4 points per game against Odom's squad in league play.

Feb 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) reacts after a play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

From a personnel standpoint, things haven't changed much for Virginia since the January win over the Wolfpack. First-year forward Thijs De Ridder remains the driving force offensively, averaging a team-high 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Malik Thomas continues to be the other top scorer at the guard spot, averaging 12.3 points.

In the first matchup, Virginia was without North Dakota State transfer Jacari White, one of the top shooters from 3-point range rostered by Odom. He comes into Tuesday's matchup fresh off a 17-point outing against Miami, in which he cashed five 3-point shots. The Cavaliers go deep into their bench, playing as many as nine players, with White offering just one explosive reserve option.

How NC State can attack Virginia

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) looks on after scoring against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack shot just 5-for-20 from deep in the first loss to Virginia. Wade's team went on to establish itself as the second-best 3-point shooting team in the ACC, knocking down triples at a 40.1% clip. Virginia will undoubtedly try to take away that aspect of the NC State offense on Tuesday, especially for players like Paul McNeil and Darrion Williams.

If NC State can find a way to get consistent scoring inside, it could be the difference. That goal starts with Quadir Copeland, fresh off a 20-point performance against the Tar Heels. There's more clarity within the Wolfpack offense at this point of the season, with Williams and Copeland playing as the primary ball-handlers. If those two can collapse the defense successfully to create space for shooters like McNeil and freshman guard Matt Able, the geometry of the UVA defense changes.

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) protects the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack never set an edge in the first matchup. When Wade's group comes out with more intensity and physicality, it typically plays a better game. That's been something NC State has done much better on the road, at times feeding off the hostile crowd to great success. However, if the Pack comes out flat as it did against Louisville before losing by 41, things could avalanche quickly.

Tuesday's matchup is scheduled for 7 P.M. EST at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.

