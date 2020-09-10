SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Sam Hunt Gets Coaching Job at NC A&T

Brett Friedlander

Sam Hunt came to NC State as a graduate transfer from NC A&T in 2017-18 before joining coach Kevin Keatts' staff as a graduate assistant coach.

After three years with the Wolfpack, the three-point shooting specialist is heading back to the Aggies.

Hunt was hired Wednesday as a full-time assistant by his undergraduate alma mater, joining the staff of first-year coach Will Jones. In addition to his role on the bench, his duties will also include player skills development as well was retruiting in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

"Sam is one of the best up-and-coming young coaches in the nation," said Jones. "We are lucky to have him join our staff. His skills on the floor along with his unbelievable personality will allow him to tap into our players and the recruiting trail."

Hunt averaged only 5.5 points and 16.1 minutes per game in his one season with the Wolfpack, but he shot 41% from 3-point range and was a key contributor off the bench for a team that won 21 games and played in the NCAA Tournament.

He was third on the team with 51 three-point baskets

Before coming to State, Hunt led A&T in scoring in both his seasons with the Aggies. He is one of the best free throw shooters in school history, making 91.7% (187 for 204) of his attempts while finishing fourth in the nation as a junior.

Including his two seasons at A&T and a freshman year at Jacksonville, the Greensboro native ended his college career with 1,157 points.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joseph's Transfer a Timely One Both for Him and Wolfpack

Daniel Joseph feels bad for his former Penn State teammates, whose season has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that's not the reason the graduate transfer defensive end decided to leave for NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts Backs ACC Plan for All-Inclusive NCAA Tournament

NC State coach Kevin Keatts has expressed his support for a plan in which every Division I men's basketball team would qualify for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, citing the uncertainty of regular season scheduling amid the continuing coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Potential Under-the-Radar Difference Makers

Here's a look at five players with the potential to have breakout seasons and become difference makers for the NC State football team in 2020. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Glennon Back onto Jaguars Active Roster

Only days after being waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars, then coing back as part of the NFL team's practice squad, former NC State quarterback Mike Glennon has come full circle with a return to the Jaguars' 53-man roster. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Opening Week Depth Chart Still a Work in Progress

Even though NC State's opening game against Wake Forest is just over a week away, coach Dave Doeren still isn’t sure exactly who will be available to play, let alone where they stand when it comes to a depth chart because of the effects of COVID-19. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Fall Sports Season Official a Go

According to a statement issued by the league office Tuesday, "The Atlantic Coast Conference continues to proceed with its plans for competition in fall sports." Read more

Brett Friedlander

Glennon Signed to Jaguars Practice Squad

Less than 48 hours after waiving backup quarterback Mike Glennon, the Jacksonville Jaguars brough the former NC State star back -- taking advantage of an NFL rule change to signing him to their practice squad. Read more

Brett Friedlander

In MLB's Golden Age of Shortstops, Trea Turner Chases History

https://www.si.com/mlb/2020/09/07/washington-nationals-trea-turner

Brett Friedlander

Which NFL Teams Have had the Most Former Wolfpack Players?

The Indianapolis Colts have the most current NC State football alumni on their roster with three. But which NFL teams have had the most former Wolfpack players over the years? Here's the list. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Football Recruiting Update

While a Class of 2021 recruit included NC State in his top five schools this weekend, coach Dave Doeren and his staff were hard at work handing out offers to prospects from the classes of 2022 and '23. Read more

Brett Friedlander