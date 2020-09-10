Sam Hunt Gets Coaching Job at NC A&T

Sam Hunt came to NC State as a graduate transfer from NC A & T in 2017-18 before joining coach Kevin Keatts' staff as a graduate assistant coach.

After three years with the Wolfpack, the three-point shooting specialist is heading back to the Aggies.

Hunt was hired Wednesday as a full-time assistant by his undergraduate alma mater, joining the staff of first-year coach Will Jones. In addition to his role on the bench, his duties will also include player skills development as well was retruiting in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

"Sam is one of the best up-and-coming young coaches in the nation," said Jones. "We are lucky to have him join our staff. His skills on the floor along with his unbelievable personality will allow him to tap into our players and the recruiting trail."

Hunt averaged only 5.5 points and 16.1 minutes per game in his one season with the Wolfpack, but he shot 41% from 3-point range and was a key contributor off the bench for a team that won 21 games and played in the NCAA Tournament.

He was third on the team with 51 three-point baskets

Before coming to State, Hunt led A & T in scoring in both his seasons with the Aggies. He is one of the best free throw shooters in school history, making 91.7% (187 for 204) of his attempts while finishing fourth in the nation as a junior.

Including his two seasons at A & T and a freshman year at Jacksonville, the Greensboro native ended his college career with 1,157 points.

