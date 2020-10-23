SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Report: State to Host Season-Opening Basketball Event

Brett Friedlander

NC State's basketball schedule is still up in the air just one month before the expected start of the 2020-21 season.

But at least some of its is starting to come into focus.

According to a report by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Wolfpack will host its own season opening, multi-team event from nov. 25-27. Citing sources, Rothestein reports that Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky and North Florida will be the other team's participating, presumably at PNC Arena.

Eastern Kentucky is coached by A.W. Hamilton, a former assistant to State coach Kevin Keatts.

"We’re continuing to work with our schedule," the fourth-year coach said during his team's virtual media day last week. "I know a lot of you guys are going to want to know where we are with scheduling. Obviously, when the NCAA moved the date back when we can start, it’s kind of thrown us off a little bit. We’ve had to reschedule and do some different stuff."

The season was originally supposed to start on Nov. 10, but was pushed back to the day before Thanksgiving because of questions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and the extension of football season into mid-December.

In addition to adjusting the schedule, the NCAA Division I Council also changed the maximum number of games a team can -- reducing it by four to to 24 plus one multiple-team event. The minimum number of games allowed to be considered for postseason play was reduced by 50% to just 13 games.

State was supposed to play in the high-profile 2020 Empire Classic at New York's Madison Square Garden along with Baylor, Michigan and Villanova on Nov. 19-20, with at least one premiliary game played at home.

But the Wolfpack opted out of the event when it was moved to the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut on November 25-26. State was replaced in the field by ACC rival Boston College.

The only other known nonconference games on the Wolfpack's original schedule were a matchup against Radford on Dec 12 and one against American University on an unspecified date.

State's ACC 20-game ACC slate will include home-and-home games with North carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia, home games against Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami and Virginia Tech, and road contests at Clemson, Florida State, Louisville and Notre Dame.

Obviously, we know these are different times. I think we all have had to adjust to it," Keatts said. "That being said ... I’m really excited about our guys."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Much Will it Cost to See State-UNC Game?

Tickets to Saturday's NC State-UNC football game in Chapel Hill are scarce, but a few are available. But if you want to see the game in person, get ready to pay a premium price. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren: Wolfpack is Playing Like it Practices

Here's what NC State football coach Dave Doeren said Thursday about playing like you practice and several other subjects during his final meeting with the media before Saturday's rivalry game at North Carolina. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Poll watchers: Heels, Pack to meet as ranked opponents

https://nsjonline.com/article/2020/10/52295/

Brett Friedlander

NC State vs. UNC: How to Watch and Listen

Here are all your broadcast options for NC State's rivalry matchup against UNC on Saturday, a game that will be broadcast live on ESPN. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Talkin' Wolfpack: UNC

SI All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander and deputy editor Kenton Gibbs look back at NC State's win against Duke last Saturday and its upcoming rivalry game at North Carolina on this week's edition of Talkin' Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

All Systems 'Go' For Payton Wilson

NC State linebacker Payton Wilson will be brimming over with intensity on Saturday at North Carolina, but not because he and his Wolfpack teammates will be playing a rivalry game. That's how the redshirt sophomore plays every game, every down and every practice. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren, Teammates Have Confidence in Hockman

With Devin Leary sidelined for at least the rest of the regular season with a broken fibula suffered in last Saturday's win against Duke, the job of building on NC State's promising 4-1 start now rests squarely in the hands of backup Bailey Hockman. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Introduces 'Blood Moon' Uniforms

NC State's football team will wear special uniforms, patterned after the astronomical phenomenon known as a Blood Moon, for its homecoming game against Florida State on Nov. 14. Read more

NC State athletic communications

College Hoop Corruption Scandal Promised a Reckoning. Where is it?

https://www.si.com/college/2020/10/21/college-basketball-scandal-sec-recruiting-daily-cover

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's UNC Scouting Report

NC State football coach Dave Doeren looks ahead to Saturday's game against rival North Carolina in Chapel Hill and the rivalry between his 23rd-ranked Wolfpack and the No. 14 Tar Heels. Read more

Brett Friedlander