Tweet a Positive Sign for Funderburk Return to Wolfpack?

Brett Friedlander

The NCAA deadline for underclassmen withdrawing their names from the NBA draft isn't until August 3, so the waiting game to see whether NC State star D.J. Funderburk turns pro or returns for his senior season could still last for another couple of weeks.

But if a Tweet posted Tuesday on the Wolfpack's official basketball account is any indication, coach Kevin Keatts and his program could be in for some good news.

The post shows four photos of State players working out at the Dail Center now that teams are allowed to resume offseason practices.

In the top two frames, Funderburk is prominently featured.

In the first, he's taking a jump shot under the watchful eye of Keatts. In the second, he's in the background getting ready to either make or receive a pass.

Though nothing is certain, the fact that the 6-foot-10 senior-to-be is out there going through the paces with his State teammates is a positive sign that he plans to return.

Funderburk has been quiet throughout the longer-than-usual NBA predraft process and has given no indication as to which way he's leaning. But in an interview with Jeff Gravley on the Wolfpack's official website GoPack.com, he provided a glimpse into the factors that will ultimately go into his decision.

"My decision will most likely be decided on what teams need from me," Funderburk said. "First of all, what their evaluation of me is. Do they think I could potentially be drafted this year? If not, what kind of contracts could I run into if I was not to get drafted.

"I don't want to just say forget school and try to go get money right now, especially in the world we're living in right now. So I want to make sure I could at least finish college because I'm so close to graduating. I don't want to leave in a halfway situation and be thinking I could have gone back to school and improved on this, this and this."

Funderburk ranked second on the Wolfpack in scoring and rebounding last season at 12.8 points and 6.1 boards per game while shooting 60.9% from the floor. He was especially effective over the second half of the season after moving to power forward in a lineup that featured fellow big man Manny Bates.

His return would give State a formidable frontcourt that would also include incoming freshmen Ebenezer Dowuona and Nick Farrar.

FEATURED
It's Official: Wolfpack DT Alim McNeill is a 'Freak'

Overlooked by the Bednarik Award watch list and Phil Steele's All-ACC picks, NC State defensive tackle Alim McNeill finally gets some recognition as one of college football's most impressive physical 'freaks.' Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: TEs Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today, it's the Seabrough tight end twins. Read more

Brett Friedlander

OG Prospect Lyndon Cooper Commits to Wolfpack

NC State bolstered its offensive line of the future with the commitment of fast-rising offensive guard prospect Lyndon Cooper of Carrollton, Ga. Read more.

Brett Friedlander

SIAA All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Has Wolfpack in His Top 5

Zyun Reeves, a three-star defensive defensive end Zyun Reeves from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville has narrowed his college choices to a top five and NC State is among them. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI Publishers Select 2020 Pre-Season All ACC Team

Punter Trenton Gill was the only NC State player to earn a spot on the preseason All-ACC team chosen by the publishers of the Sports Illustrated's ACC team sites. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

It was a quiet Sunday at the plate for the three NC State baseball players participating in summer wood bat leagues. But defensively, Austin Murr got a different perspective of his game in Wisconsin. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Five-star Hoop Prospect Matthew Cleveland to Commit on Tuesday

Matthew Cleveland, a five-star wing from Pace Academy in Atlanta, plans to annouce his college decision on Tuesday. NC State is among his five finalist schools. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Basketball Commit Terquavion Smith is the Real Deal

Four-star guard Terquavion Smith, an NC State basketball commit from Farmville Central High School, put on another scoring show this weekend at the Big Shots Hoops Nationals in Rock Hill, S.C. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: DE Travali Price

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today, it's defensive end Travali Price. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Austin Murr got back over the .300, Jose Torres drove in two more runs while DeAngelo Giles got the night off Saturday among NC State baseball players in summer college wood bat league action. Read more

Brett Friedlander