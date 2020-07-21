Tweet a Positive Sign for Funderburk Return to Wolfpack?

The NCAA deadline for underclassmen withdrawing their names from the NBA draft isn't until August 3, so the waiting game to see whether NC State star D.J. Funderburk turns pro or returns for his senior season could still last for another couple of weeks.

But if a Tweet posted Tuesday on the Wolfpack's official basketball account is any indication, coach Kevin Keatts and his program could be in for some good news.

The post shows four photos of State players working out at the Dail Center now that teams are allowed to resume offseason practices.

In the top two frames, Funderburk is prominently featured.

In the first, he's taking a jump shot under the watchful eye of Keatts. In the second, he's in the background getting ready to either make or receive a pass.

Though nothing is certain, the fact that the 6-foot-10 senior-to-be is out there going through the paces with his State teammates is a positive sign that he plans to return.

Funderburk has been quiet throughout the longer-than-usual NBA predraft process and has given no indication as to which way he's leaning. But in an interview with Jeff Gravley on the Wolfpack's official website GoPack.com, he provided a glimpse into the factors that will ultimately go into his decision.

"My decision will most likely be decided on what teams need from me," Funderburk said. "First of all, what their evaluation of me is. Do they think I could potentially be drafted this year? If not, what kind of contracts could I run into if I was not to get drafted.

"I don't want to just say forget school and try to go get money right now, especially in the world we're living in right now. So I want to make sure I could at least finish college because I'm so close to graduating. I don't want to leave in a halfway situation and be thinking I could have gone back to school and improved on this, this and this."

Funderburk ranked second on the Wolfpack in scoring and rebounding last season at 12.8 points and 6.1 boards per game while shooting 60.9% from the floor. He was especially effective over the second half of the season after moving to power forward in a lineup that featured fellow big man Manny Bates.

His return would give State a formidable frontcourt that would also include incoming freshmen Ebenezer Dowuona and Nick Farrar.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC