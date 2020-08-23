SI.com
Game 3 Rally Falls Short for Warren, Pacers

Brett Friedlander

T.J. Warren and his Indiana Pacers teammates battled back from a 20-point deficit early in the second half Saturday, but the rally wasn't enough to prevent a third straight loss to the Miami Heat in their first round NBA playoff series.

The former NC State standout, who has been a breakout star since the league started back up in its "bubble' in Orlando, scored 23 points to go along with six rebounds and five steals in the 124-115 loss that pushed to the Pacers to the verge of elimination.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Monday.

Warren didn't have a particularly good shooting night, going 8 of 18 overall while missing all three of his three-point attempts. But along with teammates Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner, he still found a way to help his team back into contention after a dismal first half.

The Indiana foursome combined to score 82 of their team's 115 points. Together, they sparked a surge that saw Indiana shave a 72-52 deficit late in the first half to just two with 2 1/2 minutes remaining.

The comeback stalled, however, when Warren's layup with 1:16 to go was blocked by Miami's Jimmy Butler as the Heat closed the game out with a 9-3 run.

