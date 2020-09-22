SI.com
Wolfpack Latest to Offer In-State Big Man

Brett Friedlander

Jonas Aidoo, an athletic big man from Bahama, N.C. has reported that he's been offered a scholarship by NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts.

The Wolfpack becomes the latest team to show interest in the fast-rising seven-footer, who also has offers from ACC rivals Clemson, Miami, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, as well as others outside the conference.

Aidoo averaged 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots per game last season for Voyager Academy in Durham. He was originally a member of the Class of 2020, but reclassified to 2021 and transferred to Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, where he will play this season.

“It’s been a very humbling process,” Aidoo told The State newspaper of Columbia, S.C.. “I just really had to wait for my time and my time finally came to show people what I could really do on the court.”

According to Sports Illustrated Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan, Aidoo has seen his stock rise after a productive summer.

 He's had a productive summer.

"He's a versatile big who has the ability to be a threat on all three levels and has strong timing and presence on the defensive end," Jordan said. "He will be a strong pickup wherever he lands."

Keatts has already already received commitments from two players in the Class of 2021 -- 6-3 guard Terquavion Smith from Farmville Central High School and 6-9 power forward Ernest Ross of Santa Fe High School in Alachua, Fla.

A third could potentially be added on Saturday when point guard Breon Pass of Reidsville High School is set to announce his commitment. State is the favorite.

