Fast-Rising Hoop Prospect Breon Pass Discusses Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

Breon Pass surprised a lot of people, especially NC State's Dave Doeren and all the other Power 5 football coaches that had offered him scholarships, when he announced his decision to play basketball, not football, in college.

A 6-foot, 170-pound athlete from Reidsville High School, Pass is an all-state perfomer in both sports. But the consensus was that he was a better prospect as a wide receiver than as a point guard.

That didn't matter to Pass.

He's determined to do things his way, an independence he reinforced this weekend when he took to Twitter to dispel rumors that he was thinking about transferring to a more presigious basketball academy and reclassifying to the Class of 2022 to give himself more time to be seen by high major coaches.

He also helped himself immensely on the court by putting together a standout performance at the Queen City Showcase in Rock Hill, S.C., in which posted double-figure scoring in each of his first three games while playing on a Tea Marie Hoops team that also included NC State commit Terquavion Smith and Louisville pledge Bobby Pettiford.

Sports Illustrated's All Wolfpack caught up with Pass following his big weekend to talk about his decisions, his fast-rising stock and his relationship with NC State coach Kevin Keatts, who was one of the first to show interest in him as a basketball player.

Here's what he had to say:

What made you decide to stay at Reidsville and the class of 2021?

"There awan't really any pressure with the thought of reclassifying, because I wasn't 100 percent on the decision. Really, I had been thinking about it for awhile and was just checking out the different options."

You reported Sunday that you've been offered by UNC Greensboro. Have any other schools reached out to you recently?

"Yes, the interest is rising and many schools have been in touch."

How much do you think you helped yourself with your performance over the weekend?

"I think my stock will rise after this weekend. I've had a great weekend and it felt good getting back out there to hoop, especially with my guys Bobby and T."

What's it like playing with Terquavion?

"T is a killer on the court and I know whenever he's on fire, I know it's going to be a long night for whoever is guarding him. I've been playing with T since the seventh grade.'

Could you see both of you playing in the same backcourt at State someday?

"I can see me and T take the court together at State. We would definitely kill, but it's all in the process right now. Who knows, it might happen?

What's your relationship with Coach Keatts like? How much does it mean to you that he was one of the first to offer you in basketball?

"Coach Keatts is a cool coach and he always keeps it real. When I got the offer, I couldn't believe it at first. When I went on my unofficial visits, it was nothing but love for Coach Keatts and the rest of the coaching staff."

