Wolfpack Reportedly Adds UConn to Basketball Schedule

Brett Friedlander

Bit-by-bit elements of NC State's nonconference basketball schedule are beginning to filter out.

It is being reported by several sources, including the New Haven Register and CBS Sports, that the Wolfpack will play UConn on Dec. 5 at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut.

Although State has yet to acknoweldge the game, Matt Norlander of CBS reports that contracts have already been signed and the date locked in. The Huskies were originally scheduled to play Florida on Dec. 5, but that game has since been canceled.

The Wolfpack's decision to play at Mohegan Sun is a curious one since it has already opted out of one event at the venue. 

State decided not to participate in the Empire Classic when it was moved from New York's Madison Square Garden to Mohegan Sun. Boston College was selected to replace the Wolfpack in the event, which also includes Baylor, Michigan and Villanova, on Nov. 25-26 in Uncasville, Conn.

Instead, State is reported to have scheduled a multi-team event along with Eastern Kentucky, Charleston Southern and North Florida in Raleigh.

The only other known nonconference games on the Wolfpack's original schedule were a matchup against Radford on Dec 12 and one against American University on an unspecified date. It is not known if those games will still be played.

State's ACC 20-game ACC slate will include home-and-home games with North carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia, home games against Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami and Virginia Tech, and road contests at Clemson, Florida State, Louisville and Notre Dame.

"We’re continuing to work with our schedule," Keatts said at his team's virtual preseason media day recently. "I know a lot of you guys are going to want to know where we are with scheduling. Obviously, when the NCAA moved the date back when we can start, it’s kind of thrown us off a little bit. We’ve had to reschedule and do some different stuff."

