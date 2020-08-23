Kiara Leslie Posts First WNBA Double Figure Effort

Kiara Leslie continues to make progress as she battles back from a knee injury that sidelined her for her entire rookie season in the WNBA last year.

The former NC State star, playing in her ninth professional game, scored a career-high 10 points for the Washington Mystics on Saturday in a 101-92 overtime loss to the Dallas Wings.

Leslie got an extended opportunity in the game because of an injury that sidelined teammate Emma Meesseman. She took full advantage of her 25 minutes of court time -- her second-most this season -- by going 3 for 6 from the floor and 2 for 3 from three-point range.

Her three-pointer with 1:53 remaining in regulation gave the Mystics their first lead of the game. She remained on the floor for overtime, but Dallas outscored Washington 13-4 to pull away in the WNBA's bubble in Bradenton, Fla.

In addition to her 10 points, Leslie also added four rebounds, three assists and a steal while drawing praise for her on-ball defense.

Leslie, the 10th overall pick of the 2019 WNBA draft, tore the meniscus in her right knee, requiring surgery to repair the damage, just before her team's first exhibition game last season.

The 6-foot guard from Holly Springs played her final two college seasons for the Wolfpack after starting her career at Maryland. She averaged 14.3 points and 6.6 rebounds during her time at State, earning first-team All-ACC honors and honorable mention AP All-American recognition as a senior in 2018-19.

