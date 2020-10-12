SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Aislinn Konig Off to Hot Start in Switzerland

Brett Friedlander

Former NC State women's basketball star Aislinn Konig is off to a strong start to her professional career with Elfic Friboug of the Swiss Basketball League.

The sharpshooting guard gave a preview of what her new team can expect last week by scoring 26 points in an 86-65 win against Winterthur to earn MVP honors at the preseason SuperCup 20 tournament.

She followed that up on Saturday by leading her team with 19 points, including five three-pointers, in her regular season Swiss Basketball League debut to highlight an 83-46 rout of Aarau.

Konig went 7 of 12 from the floor (5 of 8 on three-pointers), with three assists, a rebound and a steal in an impressive debut performance.

"I'm very excited to be here and it's wonderful to start the season off with a win," Konig said in a postgame interview. "This team is more than I could have ever hoped for, for my first team for experience overseas. 

"The players are wonderful, the coaches are wonderful and the city is beautiful. So I'm very grateful to be here and to be able to play such great competition." 

Konig, a 5-foot-10 combo guard from Surrey, B.C., averaged a career-high 11.0 points per game in 2019-20 while leading the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.27) against conference opponents and earning second-team All-ACC recognition.

Her leadership and three-point shooting helped lead the Wolfpack to a 28-4 overall mark, a school record 14 regular season ACC wins and State's first conference tournament championship since 1991.

Konig finished her college career as the 34th Wolfpack player to surpass the 1,000 point mark and her career total of 294 three-pointers places her second on State's all-time list.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Rewind: A Day for the Defense

Here's a look back at the good, the bad and the offbeat from NC State's second straight road victory, a 38-21 win at Virginia on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Postgame Observations: State 38, UVa 21

NC State's defense took center stage by forcing four turnovers and scoring a touchdown to lead the Wolfpack to its second straight road win, an impressive 38-21 victory at Virginia. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Defense Turns 'Bad to the Bone'

Though not as flashy as Miami's Turnover Chain or as folksy as Virginia Tech's lunchpail, the dog bone NC State has introduced to celebrate takeaways still had a positive effect on the Wolfpack's defense at UVa. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's Postgame Press Conference

Here's what NC State football coach Dave Doeren said about his team's 38-21 win at Virginia during a virtual postgame media conference. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Jakeen Harris Postgame Press Conference

Here is what NC State safety Jakeen Harris said in a virtual media conference after leading his team in tackles on the way to a 38-21 win at Virginia. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Zonovan Knight Postgame Press Conference

Here's what NC State running back Zonovan Knight said after rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack's to a 38-21 win at Virginia. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Alim McNeill Postgame Press Conference

Here's what NC State nose tackle Alim McNeill said after the Wolfpack's 38-21 win at Virginia, a game in which the 320-pound junior intercepted a pass and scored a touchdown to help seal the victory. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at UVa

Live updates and analysis from Saturday's ACC football game between NC State and Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Halftime Observations: State 24, UVa 7

SI All Wolfpack's Kenton Gibbs breaks down the first half of NC State's game at Virginia and looks ahead to what the Wolfpack needs to do to finish off the Cavaliers over the final 30 minutes. Read more

Kenton Gibbs

Key Players Inactive for Today's Game at UVa

Among the surprise additions to NC State's inactive list for today's game at Virginia are defensive end Daniel Joseph and tight end Dylan Parham. Read more

Brett Friedlander