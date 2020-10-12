Aislinn Konig Off to Hot Start in Switzerland

Former NC State women's basketball star Aislinn Konig is off to a strong start to her professional career with Elfic Friboug of the Swiss Basketball League.

The sharpshooting guard gave a preview of what her new team can expect last week by scoring 26 points in an 86-65 win against Winterthur to earn MVP honors at the preseason SuperCup 20 tournament.

She followed that up on Saturday by leading her team with 19 points, including five three-pointers, in her regular season Swiss Basketball League debut to highlight an 83-46 rout of Aarau.

Konig went 7 of 12 from the floor (5 of 8 on three-pointers), with three assists, a rebound and a steal in an impressive debut performance.

"I'm very excited to be here and it's wonderful to start the season off with a win," Konig said in a postgame interview. "This team is more than I could have ever hoped for, for my first team for experience overseas.

"The players are wonderful, the coaches are wonderful and the city is beautiful. So I'm very grateful to be here and to be able to play such great competition."

Konig, a 5-foot-10 combo guard from Surrey, B.C., averaged a career-high 11.0 points per game in 2019-20 while leading the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.27) against conference opponents and earning second-team All-ACC recognition.

Her leadership and three-point shooting helped lead the Wolfpack to a 28-4 overall mark, a school record 14 regular season ACC wins and State's first conference tournament championship since 1991.

Konig finished her college career as the 34th Wolfpack player to surpass the 1,000 point mark and her career total of 294 three-pointers places her second on State's all-time list.

