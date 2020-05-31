Women's Basketball Lands Another 5-Star Recruit

NC State women's basketball coach Wes Moore is stockpiling five-star recruits for his 2021 recruiting class.

Aziah James, a 5-foot-9 shooting guard from Virginia Beach, Va., became the second top prospect in as many weeks to commit to the Wolfpack on Saturday by announcing her intention on her Instagram page.

James joins fellow five-star guard Jessica Timmons from Charlotte, who pledged to Moore and his program seven days earlier.

"WOW, Saturday’s are becoming great days to celebrate," Moore wrote on his Twitter account. "Love seeing Red pop up! Awesome news for everyone at NC State, except for the poor person in charge of replacing the red lights in the Bell Tower. Those babies gonna keep burning out!"

James was named the Virginis State High School league Class 5 girls basketball state Player of the Year as a junior in 2019-20.

She averaged 18.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 2.1 assists per game in leading Princess Anne High School to its seventh consecutive state championship. She scored 73 points in two state tournament victories.

According to ESPN.com, James is an "athletic lefty off-guard (who) rises on (jer) jumper in the mid-range game and delivers with confidence." She's a "one-on-one creator, explosive off the dribble, finds the rim with regularity; is tough to contain in the open floor game and acrobatic to the rim."

Among the schools State beat out for James' committement were ACC rivals Boston College, Clemson and Pittsburgh, as well as Auburn, Florida and Arizona, among others.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC