Women's Basketball Lands Another 5-Star Recruit

Brett Friedlander

NC State women's basketball coach Wes Moore is stockpiling five-star recruits for his 2021 recruiting class.

Aziah James, a 5-foot-9 shooting guard from Virginia Beach, Va., became the second top prospect in as many weeks to commit to the Wolfpack on Saturday by announcing her intention on her Instagram page.

James joins fellow five-star guard Jessica Timmons from Charlotte, who pledged to Moore and his program seven days earlier.

Aziaha James commit

"WOW, Saturday’s are becoming great days to celebrate," Moore wrote on his Twitter account. "Love seeing Red pop up! Awesome news for everyone at NC State, except for the poor person in charge of replacing the red lights in the Bell Tower. Those babies gonna keep burning out!"

James was named the Virginis State High School league Class 5 girls basketball state Player of the Year as a junior in 2019-20. 

She averaged 18.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 2.1 assists per game in leading Princess Anne High School to its seventh consecutive state championship. She scored 73 points in two state tournament victories.

According to ESPN.com, James is an "athletic lefty off-guard (who) rises on (jer) jumper in the mid-range game and delivers with confidence." She's a "one-on-one creator, explosive off the dribble, finds the rim with regularity; is tough to contain in the open floor game and acrobatic to the rim."

Among the schools State beat out for James' committement were ACC rivals Boston College, Clemson and Pittsburgh, as well as Auburn, Florida and Arizona, among others.

Wolfpack Flavor to Hargrave All-Decade Team

NC State guard Braxton Beverly and former Wolfpack assistant coach A.W. Hamilton were among the selections on Hargrave Military Academy's All-Decade postgraduate basketball team for the 2010s. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Athletes, Coaches React to George Floyd's Death

Here is a sampling of reactions from NC State athletes via their Twitter accounts to the nationwide protests taking place across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot will be announced next week. Will NC State have an inductee for the third straight year? Here's a look at the most likely candidates. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Sports Illustrated Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. provides a scouting report on the newest addition to the NC State football program, three-star offensive lineman Thornton Gentry, who committed to the Wolfpack on Thursday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

