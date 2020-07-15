Wolfpack Women Land Another 5-Star Recruit for 2021

Building on the momentum of its ACC tournament championship in March, the NC State women's basketball team continued to strengthen itself for the future Wednesday by picking up a committment from 2021 recruit Sophie Hart.

A 6-foot-5 native of Farmington, Minn., Hart is the third five-star prospect to commit to coach Wes Moore's Wolfpack since the premature end to the season in March.

Hart is a top 50 player ranked by Dan Olson of Collegiate Girls Basketball Report as the No. 5 post player in the country.

She is described by Olson as a "blue-collar low-post prospect with a skilled interior game, footwork and a defensive presence in the block who rebounds and initiates the fast break is mobile in an uptempo game and a consistent workhorse on the boxes."

Hart joins guards Aziah James and Jessica Timmons in State's impressive stockpile of five-star recruits. James, from Virginia Beach, Va., is the 21st ranked prospect nationally while Charlotte native Timmons is ranked 45th.

“They are a post-oriented offense and I really like their coaching staff,” Hart told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. She added that the decision was “super tough" because of the quality of offers she received. "

"I had a ton of great options," she said. "That’s what made it so hard for me.”

Hart averaged 17 points, 14 rebounds and two blocked shots per game in leading Farmington to a 29-2 record as a junior last season. Her team advanced to the Minnesota Class 4A state final, but the championship game in March was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC