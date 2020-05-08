Former Wolfpack Star Named Women's Coach At ECSU

Tynesha Lewis, a four-time All-ACC selection who helped the Wolfpack to the Final Four in 1998, has been named the new women's basketball coach at Elizabeth City State.

Her hiring was announced on Thursday in a virtual press conference by Vikings athletic director George Bright.

“The pressure faced to provide an incredible head coach and leader for our women’s basketball program was something that we took very seriously,” Bright said. “We’re hiring a seasoned veteran who has absolutely earned the right to be a head coach.”

Lewis comes to ECSU from NC Central, where she has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach. She has also been an assistant at Illinois State after spending a season as a graduate assistant for the Wolfpack.

As a player at State, the 5-foot-10 guard finished her career with 1,621 career points while averaging 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She also recorded the first two triple-doubles in school history by either a man or woman -- compiling 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a win against Florida State on Jan. 21, 2001, then amassing 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help beat rival North Carolina a month later.

Lewis earned All-ACC honors in each of her four seasons and in addition to helping the Wolfpack to its first Final Four appearance as a freshman, she also led coach Kay Yow's team to the Sweet 16 as a senior, earning NCAA tournament all-regional recognition along the way.

After graduation, Lewis was selected 21st overall in the WNBA draft by the Houston Comets. She played two seasons with the Comets, two with the Charlotte Sting and one with the Minnesota Lynx before turning to coaching.

A native of Maccelsfield, N.C. in Edgecombe County, Lewis holds four academic degrees, a bachelor of arts in chemistry and a bachelor of science in biological science from State, a master's in business administration from American InterContinental University and a master's in education from Grand Canyon.