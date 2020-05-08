AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Former Wolfpack Star Named Women's Coach At ECSU

Brett Friedlander

Tynesha Lewis, a four-time All-ACC selection who helped the Wolfpack to the Final Four in 1998, has been named the new women's basketball coach at Elizabeth City State.

Her hiring was announced on Thursday in a virtual press conference by Vikings athletic director George Bright.

“The pressure faced to provide an incredible head coach and leader for our women’s basketball program was something that we took very seriously,” Bright said. “We’re hiring a seasoned veteran who has absolutely earned the right to be a head coach.” 

Lewis comes to ECSU from NC Central, where she has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach. She has also been an assistant at Illinois State after spending a season as a graduate assistant for the Wolfpack.

As a player at State, the 5-foot-10 guard finished her career with 1,621 career points while averaging 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She also recorded the first two triple-doubles in school history by either a man or woman -- compiling 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a win against Florida State on Jan. 21, 2001, then amassing 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help beat rival North Carolina a month later.

Lewis earned All-ACC honors in each of her four seasons and in addition to helping the Wolfpack to its first Final Four appearance as a freshman, she also led coach Kay Yow's team to the Sweet 16 as a senior, earning NCAA tournament all-regional recognition along the way.

After graduation, Lewis was selected 21st overall in the WNBA draft by the Houston Comets. She played two seasons with the Comets, two with the Charlotte Sting and one with the Minnesota Lynx before turning to coaching.

A native of Maccelsfield, N.C. in Edgecombe County, Lewis holds four academic degrees, a bachelor of arts in chemistry and a bachelor of science in biological science from State, a master's in business administration from American InterContinental University and a master's in education from Grand Canyon.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Wake Forest Pledge Commits to Wolfpack

Jaylon Gibson, a three-star power forward who re-opened his recruitment when Wake Forest fired coach Danny Manning, has committed to play for NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Football Season Ticket Renewals Remain Strong

Despite the coronavirus crisis that has put the start of the 2020 season in doubt, NC State football ticket renewals have remained strong. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Wes Moore on ACC Tourney MVP Konig: 'We're Fine'

NC State women's basketball coach Wes Moore addressed comments made by Aislinn Konig following last month's WNBA draft, saying on a Zoom conference Thursday that he and his former star are 'fine.' Read more

Brett Friedlander

Women's Soccer Trainer Loses Battle With Cancer

Tracy D’Errico, the athletic trainer for NC State’s women’s soccer team, died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wake Forest transfer Sarr chooses Kentucky ..

Brett Friedlander

State Solid at RB, Even Without Top Target Shipley

Getting five-star prospect Will Shipley would have been a major addition to the NC State backfield. But even though its top recruiting target has committed to Clemson, the Wolfpack is still in good shape at the running back position. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Shipley's Decision Underscores State Recruiting Challenge

Will Shipley's parents both graduated from NC State, but the talented recruit still chose Clemson football over the Wolfpack.

Brett Friedlander

Shipley: 'Clemson gives me a chance to win national championships'

Brett Friedlander

Suspended Gymnastics Coach a State Alumnus

Maggie Haney, the coach suspended last week by USA Gymnastics for alleged emotional verbal and emotional abuse of her athletes, is a former NC State gymnast. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Casting Wide Net For Future Quarterbacks

Devin Brown, a pro style passer from Gilbert, Ariz.. has announced he's received a scholarship offer from NC State, making him the 10th quarterback from coast-to-coast in either the Class of 2021 or 2022 to be offered by the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander