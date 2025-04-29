All Wolfpack

Prime NC State Basketball Transfer Target Commits to Sooners

The NC State basketball program will not be landing spot for former five-star prospect Derrion Reid.

Just last week, NC State basketball looked like the frontrunner for one-year Alabama Crimson Tide combo forward Derrion Reid. But the Wolfpack's recent successes in the transfer portal with a few other frontcourt pieces seemed to all but quash the program's shot at landing the former five-star prep out of Georgia.

Oklahoma emerged as the new favorite in the high-profile transfer recruitment. And on Monday night, Reid announced his commitment to the Sooners.

Reid averaged only 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game across his 24 appearances as a freshman last season. However, the explosive athlete, who has the potential to shine on both ends of the court, posted those numbers for a Crimson Tide squad that finished 28-9 overall and reached the Elite Eight before losing to Duke.

He has three years of eligibility remaining in college.

Meanwhile, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his crew have landed six transfers: three-star power forward Colt Langdon, four-star power forward Jerry Deng, four-star small forward Terrance Arceneaux, four-star point guard Quadir Copeland, four-star shooting guard Alyn Breed, and four-star point guard Tre Holloman.

