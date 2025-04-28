One-Year NC State Basketball Bucket-Getter Commits to Aggies
Roughly midway through the 2024-25 season, first-year NC State basketball talent Marcus Hill and the nation's other former junior college players landed newfound eligibility due to an NCAA ruling.
But following the firing of eight-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and the program's hiring of Will Wade back in late March, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound Hill entered the transfer portal to find an ideal landing spot for his final year on the college stage.
And on Sunday, the potent guard from Rockford, Ill., revealed the winner in his latest recruitment. Hill is officially bound for the Lone Star State to join first-year Texas A&M up-and-comer head coach Bucky McMillan and the Aggies.
After excelling for one season at Bowling Green following his two-year JUCO career, Marcus Hill moved to Raleigh and went on to lead the 2024-25 Wolfpack with his 11.5 points per game.
He also averaged 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 45.3 percent from the field, albeit 20.5 percent beyond the arc and for an NC State basketball squad that finished 12-19 overall.
