One-Year NC State Basketball Bucket-Getter Commits to Aggies

NEWS: NC State transfer Marcus Hill has announced he’s committed to Texas A&M.



The 6-foot-4 guard began his career playing two seasons at the JUCO level before playing one at Bowling Green and one at NC State.



He averaged 11.5PPG, 3.9RPG and 1.6APG this season. Averaged 20.5PPG… pic.twitter.com/uTJB6Kxyzt