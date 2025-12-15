Two Shots at an Upset, None Land for Wolfpack

RALEIGH — NC State had its opportunities to take down No. 19 Kansas, but fell short in overtime as the Jayhawks escaped the Lenovo Center with a 77-76 victory. It ended as another missed chance for the Wolfpack to regain some momentum in the season and ignite the fan base just before the run through ACC play.

At both the end of regulation and the end of overtime, NC State found itself with chances to win the game outright, but could not capitalize.

A floater away from the win

Trailing by three after yet another made triple by Kansas guard Melvin Council, NC State head coach Will Wade called a timeout to get his group organized. He trusted veteran guard Quadir Copeland to run the offense and Copeland attacked the rack after a screen from star forward Darrion Williams. After collapsing the defense, he kicked it back out to an open Williams for three and the forward drilled it.

On the ensuing possession, Kansas went back to Council, as Darryn Peterson left the game earlier with a hamstring injury, although he scored 17 points. Council more than made up for his absence, with 36 points in the win. The veteran guard drove with 16 seconds left, but left his floater short. KU forward Flory Bidunga vacuumed up the offensive rebound but missed the put-back chance. NC State would get one last shot.

Wade held three timeouts still, but opted to let his team play out the game with the score tied. Copeland caught the ball on the left wing and blew by Council toward the basket. He took off for a floater, sensing Bidunga, an elite shot blocker, lurking. It bounced off the rim and the Pack went to overtime. Wade was asked about his philosophy when it comes to those situations.

"We had it in kind of a fast break situation. I don't think we were going to get much better than (Copeland) shooting a little four-foot runner," he said. "I don't think anything we drew up was going to get anything better than that."

Different coaches have different philosophies at the end of games. The Wolfpack spent much of the game thriving in more chaotic situations, rather than in the half-court. Wade sensed an opportunity and he believed in his team's ability to finish. It wasn't a bad look either, although Copeland could've tried to draw more contact in an effort to get to the free-throw line.

Short with a second left

The back-and-forth, punch-counterpunch feel of the final five minutes carried into overtime, as Williams stayed on the attack. Kansas ripped off a 7-0 run to take a five-point lead, but NC State's star forward and "KU killer," as Bill Self called him, would not let the Wolfpack go quietly. He drained a pair of threes on back-to-back possessions to give NC State a 74-73 advantage.

Two made free throws from KU guard Tre White gave the Jayhawks the lead back, but Copeland answered, slithering into the paint and rising for a layup to snatch a one-point advantage right back with just over a minute to play.

Council hit Bidunga inside for a slam dunk and the Wolfpack failed to answer on the ensuing possession as Copeland's fadeaway jumper rimmed out. NC State guard Alyn Breed advanced to foul Council, who extended his arm and caught Breed in the face, prompting a review from the officials. It was deemed a common foul by the Wolfpack guard and Kansas retained possession before the Pack fouled again.

"I didn't see it," Kansas head coach Bill Self said. "Whether or not he elbowed him because of the foul or whatever the case was, that crew said it was a common foul so I assume it was."

After a missed free throw by Council, NC State had another look down one point. Williams missed a 3-point attempt, which was an interesting shot selection given the score, but he was red-hot in overtime. The Pack was forced to foul again with three seconds left. Kansas missed another free throw, prompting NC State to call another timeout, advance the ball and set up an opportunity for a play in the half-court with 1.1 seconds on the clock.

"We were trying to get the ball to half court call time out again, and then run one of the plays that we, that we work on," Wade said.

Copeland inbounded the ball to Williams, who curled off a screen by Tre Holloman. Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson jumped the screen and contested the 3-point attempt by Williams. The shot fell short of the rim. As for the plan, Williams was always the top option.

"The play was for me. I just got it and I missed it," Williams said. "I'm going to make it next time, but it was just for me to shoot."

While things didn't go according to plan from an execution standpoint, NC State had a chance to knock off a ranked opponent at home. The Wolfpack will get its chance to do it properly later in the season.

