AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

College Basketball Seniors Should Be SI Sportsperson of the Year

Brett Friedlander

It's only March and eventually, or should I say hopefully, sports in America will start up again. But regardless of what happens on the field of play between now and December, the competition for Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year should already be over.

The award, which has gone to some of the most iconic personalities of our time from Muhammad Ali to Tiger Woods to the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, is presented annually to "the athlete or team whose performance that year most embodies the spirit of sportsmanship and achievement."

No one this year, or perhaps any other year, embodies that criteria better than college basketball seniors -- a group of athletes that had their final season of competition taken away from them through no fault of their own as a precaution to help stop the spread of the global coronavirus crisis.

We're not just talking about those upperclassmen who missed out on a chance at cutting down nets at their preempted conference tournaments or perhaps even on the first Monday in April following the national championship game in Atlanta.

It's NC State's Markell Johnson, C.J. Bryce, Aislinn Koning and every other random senior deprived of their "One Shining Moment," however long it might have lasted. It's grad transfers such as Pat Andree and Danny Dixon, who were deprived of their one-and-only chance at experiencing the madness of March.

These are young men and women who sacrificed what could have been the most important moment of their careers, without being given an option, in the name of public health.

"The senior class, everyone, was pretty upset about it," Konig said of the moment she and her Wolfpack teammates learned that their season had been cut short. "But ultimately, we understand why those decisions had to be made and despite the fact that we were looking forward (to the NCAA tournament), you have to make sure everbody's healthy and safe."

That's an attitude that "embodies the spirit of sportsmanship and achievement" better than any performance on the field ever could.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Camacho, Hidlay Named Freshman All-American

NC State wrestlers Jakob Camacho and Trent Hidlay have been named Freshman All-Americas by TheOpenMat.com. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Thrive and Advance

On this date in NC State basketball history, coach Jim Valvano's "Cardiac Pack" got a rare opportunity to take a deep breath on its way to its improbable 1983 national championship. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Slaying the Giant

On this date in college basketball history, David Thompson and NC State ended the UCLA dynasty and help change college basketball forever. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Another All-American Honor For Cunane

A week after becoming the first NC State woman to earn selection to an AP All-American team, sophomore Elissa Cunane has picked up another postseason honor from the USBWA. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Olympic Postponement Impacts Wolfpack Hopefuls

State alumnus Lucas Kozeniesky has already qualified for the Tokyo Games while several others have qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials that may or may not be held because of the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Stars Advance in ACC 'Best Players' Bracket

David Thompson, Rodney Monroe, Julius Hodge and T.J. Warren all won first round matchups, determined by fan voting in the ACC's "Best Player of the Last 50 Years" competition. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: One 'Sweet' Victory and a Consolation Prize

Remember when they used to play consolation games in the NCAA tournament? If you don't, come back with us in time to learn about the one NC State played in 1952, along with a Sweet 16 victory against Alabama fueled by Spud Webb and Lorenzo Charles. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Bringing Villanova to Tears

Today in NC State postseason basketball history, we look back at a game in which the Wolfpack left a No. 1 seed in tears -- literally -- with a second round upset in 2015. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Offers Top 2021 JUCO Point Guard Prospect

NC State coach Kevin Keatts is the latest to offer a 2021 junior college point guard El Ellis, a Durham native who won his conference's Freshman and Rookie of the Year awards at Tallahassee Community College this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Getting Big-Time Competition for In-State OL Pounds

Three-star offensive line prospect Diego Pounds from Raleigh's Millbrook High School has picked up recent offers from LSU, Penn State and Oregon, and is planning a visit to Clemson once restrictions are lifted. Read more

Brett Friedlander