Surging Prep Enjoys NC State Basketball Tour After Landing UNC Offer

NC State hosted 2026's No. 15 overall recruit Qayden Samuels for an unofficial visit today, source told @On3Recruits.



The 6-foot-5 wing led the NBPA Top-100 Camp in both points (26.4) and rebounds (9.8) last week.



Samuels is the younger brother of NC State women's basketball… pic.twitter.com/hfAZOlIqzV