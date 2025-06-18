NC State Basketball Adding Exhibition Against SEC Program
Before the first NC State basketball regular season of the highly anticipated Will Wade era gets underway in early November, it appears the 2025-26 Wolfpack squad will likely face the South Carolina Gamecocks as part of its preseason exhibition slate. CBS Sports national college basketball insider Jon Rothstein first reported the probable matchup on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Rothstein, the Wolfpack staff and its Gamecock counterpart "are finalizing an agreement" to play the exhibition game in Greensboro (presumably in the Greensboro Coliseum).
Although Rothstein did not mention a proposed date for the bout in his social media post, chances are it'll be set for late October.
Perhaps the contest will serve as a final tune-up for Wade & Co.'s debut NC State basketball roster, consisting of heralded newcomers galore, a week or so ahead of the tipoff to college basketball's regular season openers across the country.
And given the ideal location for the Wolfpack versus Gamecocks exhibition paired with the excitement in Raleigh heading into the 2025-26 campaign, one would think folks will show up in Greensboro to deliver a relatively loud college hoops atmosphere for that time of year.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball schedule news.