WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Top 10 of the 2010s: 21 Is a Winning Hand

Brett Friedlander

As we approch the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven takes a look back at the past 10 years in NC State sports and counts down the Wolfpack's top 10 moments of the decade.

Today is Dec. 25, 2019.

With seven days remaining, it's time to check in on Moment No. 7: The amazing season-opening 21-game winning streak by the 2018-19 women's basketball team.

The NC State women's basketball team beat Pittsburgh last Jan. 11 to improve its record to 16-0. When Notre Dame defeated Louisville later that same day, the Wolfpack became the only undfeated team -- men or women -- left in college basketball.

It would be almost another month before coach Wes Moore's team was finally beaten, a loss to rival North Carolina that ended State's season-opening streak at a remarkable 21 straight wins.

It was an amazing run that helped catapult the Wolfpack all the way to No. 7 in the national rankings and at least for awhile, helped divert some national attention away from perennial powers UConn, Notre Dame and Baylor.

The 21 straight wins tied for second on State's all-time list to start a season, behind only the men's basketball team that won 27 straight games on the way to an unbeaten season in 1972-73 while the wrestling of 2015-16, which also won 21 in a row before losing a dual meet to Virginia Tech.

Led by senior guard Kiara Leslie, who went on to be chosen by the Washington Mystics in the first round of the WNBA draft, record-setting 3-point sharpshooter Aislinn Konig and dominant freshman center Elissaa Cunane, thje team went on finish 28-6 -- scoring an emotional victory against the Fighting Itrish on Play4Kay night on the way to a second straight trip to the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16.

There's no telling how much farther the team might have been able to advance had four key players -- point guard Kaila Ealey, leading scorer Grace Hunter, starting forward Erika Cassell and backup guard Armani Hawkins -- not all been sidelined with knee injuries,  leaving State with precious little depth when it counted the most.

Top 10 NC State Sports Moments of he 2010s

No. 10: Dennis Smith Jr, and the Wolfpack upset Duke at Cameron

No. 9: State's extra inning tradition at the ACC baseball tournament

No. 8: The revitalization of Reynolds Coliseum

No. 7: Women's basketball 21-game winning streak to start 2018-19

Don't forget to check back on Thursday for moment No. 6

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 10 of the 2010s: Polishing a Precious Gem

Brett Friedlander

Thanks to a $35 million renovation project, Reynolds Coliseum has been updated into a modern showplace while still maintaining its past charm. Read more

Keatts Delivers Meaningful Christmas Message

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack coach: 'Take time to put a smile on someone's face' during holiday break at home. Read more

Offensive, Defense Linemen Top Doeren's Christmas Wish List

Brett Friedlander

With at least five scholarships still available, the NC State coach is 'still hunting' for talent. Read more

Johnson named ACC Player of the Week

Brett Friedlander

The senior point guard became the third player in Wolfpack history to record a triple double in Sunday's win against The Citadel. Read more

Top 10 of the 2010s: No. 9, Lots of Extra Innings

Brett Friedlander

On the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven counts down NC State's top 10 sports moments of the decade. Today, it's No. 9.

Hellems Starting to Get His Groove Back

Brett Friedlander

Jericole Hellems didn't miss any games after suffering what was described as a "low grade concussion" two weekends ago at Wake Forest. Read more

Triple-Double 'Kind of Snuck Up" On Johnson

Brett Friedlander

The senior guard played his way into the NC State history books by recording 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a win against The Citadel. Read more

Wolfpack Heads Into Christmas Break With Needed Win

Brett Friedlander

Markell Johnson's triple double leads State bounce back from Thursday's loss at Auburn with an 83-63 win against The Citadel. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from tonight's basktball win against The Citadel ...

Beverly Leaves Game With Back Injury

Brett Friedlander

Coach Keatts indicated after Sunday's win against The Citadel that the injury didn't appear to be serious