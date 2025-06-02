Two-Sport Star Shows Off NC State Basketball Threads
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep (Fla.) standout point guard and wide receiver Jasen Lopez was in Raleigh over the weekend for his dual NC State basketball and football official visit.
Lopez, an NC State football target since mid-February, hasn't reported an offer from first-year Wolfpack basketball head coach Will Wade just yet. However, it's worth noting that the 5-foot-10, 165-pound speedster hopes to play both sports in college, and the photos he shared on Instagram from his trip to Raleigh sure seem to suggest he's equally fond of the school's hoops threads.
As things stand, Jasen Lopez is a four-star wide receiver checking in at No. 254 overall, No. 43 at his position, and No. 40 in Florida on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
And in the eyes of 247Sports, Lopez is a three-star basketball talent — knocking on the door of a fourth star — at No. 128 overall in the cycle, No. 17 among point guards, and No. 19 in Florida.
The NC State football coaches have landed five early commits on the 2026 trail. Their NC State basketball counterparts are still looking for the first win in the cycle, understandably, while being rather busy building an impressive roster for Will Wade's debut campaign with the Wolfpack.
