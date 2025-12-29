How the Start of Matt Able's NC State Career Went

RALEIGH — NC State stayed afloat during the non-conference portion of the schedule in Will Wade's first year as the head coach of the program. The Wolfpack wrapped things up with a 9-4 non-conference record, slightly behind the standards and expectations of both Wade and the hungry Wolfpack fan base, a group desperate for a winner in 2025.

Some of the contributors for NC State outplayed their expectations. Others haven't lived up to them, or lacked the consistency needed by Wade to play significant minutes in every game. The lone freshman getting extended minutes was Matt Able, Wade's first marquee recruit. While he didn't show said consistency, he did show a ceiling that could help the Wolfpack win in the ACC.

Assessing Able's performance

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball against UNC Asheville Bulldogs guard Corey Jones (24) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Able arrived on campus in Raleigh as the No. 28 overall recruit nationally, according to 247Sports. Given the arrivals of other freshman phenoms at the other schools in the Triangle, the expectations for Able were high immediately. He brought with him an impressive ability to shoot the basketball, a solid handle, and good size for the guard position, which helped him earn more playing time early in his Wolfpack career.

In his first 13 games with the Pack, Able averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. At times, he looks like one of the best players for the team at both ends, firing shots from 3-point range with a confidence not many members of the team have and jumping passing lanes with his length and athleticism to create havoc in Wade's chaotic defense.

MATT ABLE 😳🙆‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/E1i6II5SBr — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) October 26, 2025

At other times, Able looked like what he is: a freshman, just a few months removed from the end of his high school career. He struggled mightily against top-level competition at the Maui Invitational and on the road against Auburn, where he shot 2-of-11. His shot selection has been a point of frustration for Wade, who wants him to settle into the game with more patience. However, Wade's confidence in Able is high.

"He's going to be one of the best players in the country," Wade said after the season opener. "One of the best freshmen in the country for sure."

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) gets emotional over guard Matt Able (3) praise for him during the presser of the game against the Liberty Flames at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The lack of consistency hurt Able's opportunities, particularly against the best teams. The freshman shot 32.7% from 3-point range on four attempts per game during the non-conference slate. If the young guard can find a way to turn things around and become consistent, he could help take the Wolfpack to another level.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.