Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 16, State at Virginia Tech

Brett Friedlander

NC State (11-4, 2-2 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (11-4, 2-2)

Cassell Coliseum (9,847)

2 p.m., Fox Sports South (PxP: Evan Lepler; Analyst: Brian Oliver)

Streaming: WatchESPN; Satellite radio: Sirius XM 385; Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: State leads 40-17 (11-9 in Blacksburg)

Last meeting: Virginia Tech won 47-24 at RBC Center, Feb. 2, 2019

Most recent game: State beat Notre Dame 73-68, Virginia Tech won at Syracuse 67-63

BetOnline line: Virginia Tech minus-1 | Over/under 142

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC State stats  |  Virginia Tech stats

NC STATE
Stats
VIRGINIA TECH
Stats

Markell Johnson

6-1  Senior

13.9 ppg  6.9 apg

Wabissa Bede

6-0  Junior

5.8 ppg  6.2 apg

Braxton Beverly

6-0  Junior

8.2 ppg  1.6 apg

Tyrece Radford

6-1  Redshirt Freshman

7.8 ppg  5.9 rpg

Devon Daniels

6-5  Redshirt Junior

11.1 ppg  4.6 rpg

Nahiem Alleyne

6-3  Freshman

9.3 ppg  2.6 rpg

Jericole Hellems

6-7  Sophomore

10.5 ppg  3.5 rpg

P.J. Horne

6-6  Junior

8.5 ppg  4.5 rpg

Manny Bates 

6-11 Redshirt Freshman

6.0 ppg  3.2 bpg

Landers Nolley II

6-7 Redshirt Freshman

17.1 ppg  5.7 rpg

THEY SAID IT

"In a perfect world I would have 10 or 11 guys that can go. We are different. We've had to adjust, I've had to adjust as a coach, because we press all the time, So we've kind of pulled our press back a little bit just to save some guys. But we are more aggressive halfcourt, trying to deny, getting in the passing lanes." Coach Kevin Keatts

"I knew if we were going to win, (Jalen) Cone would have to get a couple of shots down. I don't know that I expected him to get rive of them to go down from long range, but that's what he does. He's a dynamic scorer and that's been his rep coming out of high school." Virginia Tech coach Mike Young on freshman guard and North Carolina native Jalen Cone, who scored 19 points in Tuesday's win at Syracuse.

"We just have go toughen up. We knew coming into (the Notre Dame) we were shorthanded, guys (beat) up in practice. We just knew we had to play through whatever happens, face any adversity that happens." Senior point guard Markell Johnson

NOTABLE

Redshirt senior wing C.J. Bryce continues to be listed as day-to-day with a concussion suffered during a pregame shootaround on Dec. 29. The Wolfpack's leading scorer (16.1 ppg) and rebounder (6.8 rpg) has missed the past three games. ...

The Wolfpack set several school and ACC records for offensive futility in its most recent meeting with the Hokies, a 48-27 loss at PNC Arena last February 2. State's point total was the lowest in any ACC game during the shot clock era, dating back to the 1985-86 season. Its 16.7-percent shooting (9 of 54) is the worst the history of the conference, which was founded in 1953. ...

D.J. Funderburk is averaging 16.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game over his last four games while shooting 72.7 percent from the floor. The 6-foot-10 junior has shot over 50 percent in 11 of the 13 games he’s played in this season. His season percentage of 66.3 percent would lead the ACC if he qualified, but he only averages 4.54 field goals per game (a player has to average 5.0 attempts to qualify). ...

Over the last five games, Funderburk and Manny Bates have combined to record 32 offensive rebounds (6.4 offensive rebounds per game average). Both players have 16 offensive rebounds over the last five games. ...

Markell Johnson tied his career high with 27 points against Notre Dame on Wednesday. The senior point guard has now scored in double figures in 11 straight games, the longest streak of his career. He is averaging 15.7 points per game during this stretch. ...

For the second straight game, State will face a team ranked No. 1 in the nation in fewest turnovers per game. Notre Dame entered Wednesday's game averaging just 9.6. It also led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.96. But after the Irish finished with 14 turnovers and only 11 assists against the Wolfpack, the Hokies are now No. 1 in fewest turnovers per game. They average 98 and rank second in the ACC and third nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio  at 1.61. State's opponents have just 180 assists and 226 turnovers this season and have had more turnovers than assists in 11 of 15 games. ...

Also, for the second straight game, State will face one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the country. Notre Dame entered Wednesday's game averaging 10.29 treys per game. But after tying a season-low with six in the loss, Tech is now tops in the ACC at 10.27 per game and tied for first with a 3-point percentage of .370. The Hokies after 27.7 atempts per game from beyond the arc. ...

