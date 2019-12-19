WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 11, Auburn

Brett Friedlander

NC State (8-2, 0-1 ACC) vs. No. 12 Auburn (9-0)

Auburn Arena (9,121)

9 p.m., ESPN2 (PxP: Karl Ravech; Analyst: Jimmy Dykes)

Streaming:WatchESPN; Satellite radio: XM 84, Sirius 371; Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: State leads 4-1 (0-1 at Auburn)

Last meeting: State won 78-72 in Raleigh, Dec. 19, 2018

Most recent game: State beat UNC Greensboro 80-77; Auburn beat St. Louis 67-61

BetOnline line: State plus 7 1/2 | Over/Under 152 1/2

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC State stats | Auburn stats

NC STATE
Stats
AUBURN
Stats

Markell Johnson

6-1  Senior

13.0 ppg  6.2 apg

J'Von McCormick

6-0  Senior

9.8 ppg  6.3 apg

Braxton Beverly

6-0  Junior

9.7 ppg  2.1 rpg

Samir Doughty

6-4  Senior

17.3 ppg  4.2 rpg

C.J. Bryce

6-5  Redshirt Senior

15.9 ppg  6.5 rpg

Isaac Okoro

6-6  Freshman

13.6 ppg  4.9 rpg

Pat Andree

6-8  Graduate

7.4 ppg  2.8 rpg

Daniel Purifoy

6-7  Senior

9.4 ppg  4.7 rpg

Manny Bates

6-11 Freshman

6.5 ppg  3.4 bpg

Austin Wiley

6-11  Senior

10.7 ppg  8.9 rpg

THEY SAID IT

I talked about it after we lost to Memphis, we talked about how we won five straight games before that. We’re always talking about going back on a winning streak. When you look at this stretch and I know everybody has talked about how our stretch of five games was going to be tough. But we’ve found a way now in that stretch of games to win five in a row, with two of them being on the road. Coach Kevin Keatts

"Right now, there's not a team in the SEC firing on the offensive cylinders that this (NCSU) team is firing on. This will be as good of an offensive team as we'll play. So it will help expose us and get us ready for SEC play." Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl

NOTABLE

Tonight's game will be the first Auburn will have played this season against an opponent from a Power 5 conference ...

State has six wins against ranked opponents under coach Kevin Keatts. The Wolfpack defeated Auburn last season when the Tigers were ranked No. 7 in the AP poll. State has defeated teams away from Raleigh under Keatts (No. 2 Arizona in Paradise Island, Bahamas two years ago and No. 10 North Carolina the same season), but has not won a road game at a ranked non-conference opponent since beating No. 9 Syracuse 82-68, on Dec. 18, 2001 in the Carrier Dome. ...

Tonight's game figures to be a high-scoring affair. Both teams rank second in their respective conferences and in the top-20 in the NCAA in scoring offense. Auburn is second in the SEC and 13th in the NCAA at 83.0 points per game. State is second in the ACC and 17th in nationally at 82.5 points per game. ...

Devon Daniels v Auburn 2018
Devon Daniels scores at the rim in last year's game against Auburn at PNC ArenaNeil Redmond/USAToday sports

State won last year's game 78-71 at PNC Arena. Markell Johnson scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range, leading to his being named ACC Player of the Week for his efforts. ...

That game last season was a turnover-filled affair. The Wolfpack forced Auburn into 25 of them, the most turnovers a State team has forced against a Power-5 opponent in the Kevin Keatts era. State, however, committed 22 miscues of its own, which are the second-most in a game under Keatts. This season, the Wolfpack ranks second in the ACC and 27th nationally in turnover margin at plus-4.4, ...

State has only played at Auburn one previous time. The Tigers won that game 98-51 on Dec. 5, 1970 bdhind John Mengelt 45 points. The 45 points are still the most points ever scored against the Wolfpack an opposing player.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack's Bailey Preseason Baseball All-American

Brett Friedlander

Coach Elliott Avent's team is ranked No. 16 to start the season by Collegiate Baseball. Read more

Wolfpack #2020: The Top Three

Brett Friedlander

Of the 17 players signed by NC State on Wednesday, WR Porter Rooks, DT Davin Vann and DB Devan Boykin stand out above the rest. Read more

Brett Friedlander

#UNC, #NCState have returned to their historic old basketball arenas this season, with different…

Younger Finley Signs On To 'Blaze His Own Trail' At State

Brett Friedlander

Quarterback recruit Ben Finley is the younger brother of former Wolfpack star Ryan Finley. Read more

Doeren: 2020 Recruiting Class And The Need For Speed

Brett Friedlander

The NC State coach and his staff signed 17 new recruits Wednesday on the opening day of the early football signing period. Read more

Doeren Addresses Payton Wilson Situation

Brett Friedlander

'NC State's leading tackler in 2019 was arrested on multiple charges following an alcohol-related incident last weekend. Read more

Josh Pierre-Louis Signs With Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

The three-star defensive back committed after his official visit last weekend. Read more

Ben Finley Signs With Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

The younger brother of former State star Ryan Finley hopes to continue his family's success in Raleigh. Read more

Ezemdi Udoh Signs With Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

Ezmdi Udoh has submitted his signed National Letter of Intent to officially become a member of NC State's football class of 2020. Read more

Patrick Matan Signs With Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

The big offensive lineman from Washington D.C. will help offset the loss of other OL prospects. Read more