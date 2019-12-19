Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 11, Auburn

NC State (8-2, 0-1 ACC) vs. No. 12 Auburn (9-0)

Auburn Arena (9,121)

9 p.m., ESPN2 (PxP: Karl Ravech; Analyst: Jimmy Dykes)

Streaming:WatchESPN; Satellite radio: XM 84, Sirius 371; Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: State leads 4-1 (0-1 at Auburn)

Last meeting: State won 78-72 in Raleigh, Dec. 19, 2018

Most recent game: State beat UNC Greensboro 80-77; Auburn beat St. Louis 67-61

BetOnline line: State plus 7 1/2 | Over/Under 152 1/2

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC STATE Stats AUBURN Stats Markell Johnson 6-1 Senior 13.0 ppg 6.2 apg J'Von McCormick 6-0 Senior 9.8 ppg 6.3 apg Braxton Beverly 6-0 Junior 9.7 ppg 2.1 rpg Samir Doughty 6-4 Senior 17.3 ppg 4.2 rpg C.J. Bryce 6-5 Redshirt Senior 15.9 ppg 6.5 rpg Isaac Okoro 6-6 Freshman 13.6 ppg 4.9 rpg Pat Andree 6-8 Graduate 7.4 ppg 2.8 rpg Daniel Purifoy 6-7 Senior 9.4 ppg 4.7 rpg Manny Bates 6-11 Freshman 6.5 ppg 3.4 bpg Austin Wiley 6-11 Senior 10.7 ppg 8.9 rpg

THEY SAID IT

I talked about it after we lost to Memphis, we talked about how we won five straight games before that. We’re always talking about going back on a winning streak. When you look at this stretch and I know everybody has talked about how our stretch of five games was going to be tough. But we’ve found a way now in that stretch of games to win five in a row, with two of them being on the road. Coach Kevin Keatts

"Right now, there's not a team in the SEC firing on the offensive cylinders that this (NCSU) team is firing on. This will be as good of an offensive team as we'll play. So it will help expose us and get us ready for SEC play." Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl

NOTABLE

Tonight's game will be the first Auburn will have played this season against an opponent from a Power 5 conference ...

State has six wins against ranked opponents under coach Kevin Keatts. The Wolfpack defeated Auburn last season when the Tigers were ranked No. 7 in the AP poll. State has defeated teams away from Raleigh under Keatts (No. 2 Arizona in Paradise Island, Bahamas two years ago and No. 10 North Carolina the same season), but has not won a road game at a ranked non-conference opponent since beating No. 9 Syracuse 82-68, on Dec. 18, 2001 in the Carrier Dome. ...

Tonight's game figures to be a high-scoring affair. Both teams rank second in their respective conferences and in the top-20 in the NCAA in scoring offense. Auburn is second in the SEC and 13th in the NCAA at 83.0 points per game. State is second in the ACC and 17th in nationally at 82.5 points per game. ...

Devon Daniels scores at the rim in last year's game against Auburn at PNC Arena Neil Redmond/USAToday sports

State won last year's game 78-71 at PNC Arena. Markell Johnson scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range, leading to his being named ACC Player of the Week for his efforts. ...

That game last season was a turnover-filled affair. The Wolfpack forced Auburn into 25 of them, the most turnovers a State team has forced against a Power-5 opponent in the Kevin Keatts era. State, however, committed 22 miscues of its own, which are the second-most in a game under Keatts. This season, the Wolfpack ranks second in the ACC and 27th nationally in turnover margin at plus-4.4, ...

State has only played at Auburn one previous time. The Tigers won that game 98-51 on Dec. 5, 1970 bdhind John Mengelt 45 points. The 45 points are still the most points ever scored against the Wolfpack an opposing player.