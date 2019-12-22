WolfpackMaven
Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 12, The Citadel

Brett Friedlander

NC State (8-3, 1-1 ACC) vs. The Citadel (6-5)

PNC Arena (19,772)

6 p.m., ACC Network (PxP: Sam Ravech; Analyst: Jordan Cornette)

Streaming: ACC Network Extra; National radio: Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: State leads 16-1

Last meeting: State won 91-59 at PNC Arena, Nov. 19, 2005

Most recent game: State lost to Auburn 79-73, The Citadel beat Longwood 102-99 (3 OT)

BetOnline line: State minus 25 | Over/Under 165

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC State stats | The Citadel stats

NC STATE
Stats
THE CITADEL
Stats

Markell Johnson

6-1  Senior

13.4 ppg  6.6 apg

Tyson Batiste

6-3  Graduate

6.1 ppg  6.3 apg

Braxton Beverly

6-0  Junior

8.9 ppg  1.7 apg

Fletcher Abee

6-2  Freshman

12.1 ppg  1.9 apg

C.J. Bryce

6-5  Redshirt Senior

16.4 ppg  6.9 rpg

Kaidon Rice

6-6  Junior

14.6 ppg  2.4 rpg

Jericole Hellems

6-7  Sophomore

10.5 ppg  3.6 rpg

Kailon Harris

6-3  Senior

8.2 ppg  2.3 apg

Manny Bates

6-10 Freshman

6.4 ppg  3.3 bpg

Eddie Davis III

6-7  Graduate

8.6 ppg  6.1 rpg

NOTABLE

Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite ‘ugly sweater’ to celebrate the Holidays. Fans can take pictures with Santa Wuf and Ms. Wuf on the concourse. ...

State has won 36 of its last 37 nonconference games at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack is 21-1 in nonconference home games at PNC Arena under head coach Kevin Keatts. ...

The Citadel won a three-overtime game at Longwood on Thursday, exactly 39 years to the day since its most recent three-overtime game, at South Carolina on Dec. 19, 1980. The Bulldogs have scored 100 or more points in each of their last three games. The Citadel enters Sunday’s game averaging 87.0 points per game, which ranks third in the nation. tate averages 81.6 points per game, which ranks second in the ACC and 23rd nationally. ...

State_at_Auburn-5dfcc36b1587a800013a52ed_1_Dec_20_2019_13_15_45_poster
Markell Johnson passed Julius Hodge for fifth on State's career assists list ThursdayJohn Reed/USAToday sports

Sunday' marks the 100th career game in a Wolfpack uniform for senior guard Markell Johnson. The Cleveland, Ohio native currently has 899 points, 463 assists and 125 steals in his career. He is on pace to become just the fourth player in State history to score 1,000 points, pass out 500 assists and record 150 steals. He moved past Julius Hodge into fifth place on the school's all-time assists last during Thursday's loss at Auburn. ...

Junior forward D.J. Funderburk has shot 50 percent and better from the field in seven of the nine games he’s played in this season. He has hit 8-of-11 field goals in the last two games and is shooting 62.5 percent on the season. Last season, he shot 55.2 percent from the field.

