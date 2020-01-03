WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 14, Clemson

Brett Friedlander

NC State (10-3, 1-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (6-7, 0-3)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (10,325)

Noon., ACC Network (PxP: Wes Durham; Analyst: Malcom Huckaby)

Streaming: ACC Network Extra; Satellite Radio: Sirius XM 382; Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: State leads 103-53 (22-28 at Clemson)

Last meeting: State won 59-58 at ACC tournament in Charlotte, March 13, 2019

Most recent game: State beat Appalachian State 72-60; Clemson lost to Miami 73-68 (OT)

BetOnline line: n/a

Projected starters

NC State stats | Wake Forest stats

NC STATE
Stats
CLEMSON
Stats

Markell Johnson

6-1  Senior

13.1 ppg  6.8 apg

Tevin Mack

6-6  Graduate

10.9 ppg  5.0 rpg

Braxton Beverly

6-0  Junior

8.0 ppg  1.7 apg

John Newman III

6-5  Sophomore

9.2 ppg  2.0 apg

Devon Daniels

6-5  Redshirt Junior

11.8 ppg  4.6 rpg

Curran Scott

6-4  Graduate

7.0 ppg  1.9 rpg

Pat Andree

6-7 Graduate

6.9 ppg  3.2 rpg

Clyde Trapp

6-4  Junior

8.0 ppg  1.7 rpg

Manny Bates

6-11 Freshman

6.0 ppg  3.3 bpg

Aamir Simms

6-8  Junior

13.2 ppg  7.7 rpg

They said it

"Every game that we played in the nonconference, most of them, will certainly prepare us for the rest of the ACC season. We're excited about it." Coach Kevin Keatts

"It's hard for us offensively at times. We just don't have an easy advantage situation and we've got to create and execute off of our offense really well. And when we don't, we have a hard time scoring. So when we make mistakes, execution, it just puts too much pressure on our team. We're not good enough to have somebody save us. We're a grinding team." Clemson coach Brad Brownell

"We're going to keep it humble, But we're definitely ready for every opponent we play, we're going to play at our best and hopefully come out with a win every time. That's the best-case scenario." Junior D.J. Funderburk on the team's mindset going into the bulk of ACC play

Notable

Redshirt senior wing C.J. Bryce, State's leading scorer and rebounder at 16.1 points and 6.8 rebounds, is unlikely to play against the Tigers. His official status won't be determined until pregame warmups, according to team spokesman Craig Hammel. Bryce is in concussion protocol after getting accidently hit in the head by teammate Manny Bates during State's pregame shootaround before last Sunday's win against Appalachian State. ...

The Wolfpack won both meetings with the Tigers last season. The combined margin of those victories, however, was only three points. State won 69-67 at PNC Arena last January when Braxton Beverly made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to complete a comeback from six points down in the final 24 seconds. Then in the opening round of the ACC tournament in Charlotte last March, the Wolfpack rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to win 59-58 on a pair of Markell Johnson free throws with less than three seconds remaining. ...

State has lost its last two trips to Littlejohn Coliseum. Its last win there was a 66-61 victory on March 3, 2015. ...

A win on Saturday would give the Wolfpack three straight ACC road wins dating back to last season. State hasn’t won three ACC road games in a row since the final two of the 2002-03 season and the first ACC road game of 2003-04. ...

A win on Saturday would also mark the first time since the 2011-12 season that State won its first two road games of the ACC season. ...

Johnson has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games. The longest double-digit scoring streak of his career. He is averaging 15 points per game and shooting 47.7 percent during this stretch. ...

 Junior forward D.J. Funderburk enters the Clemson game having shot 76.7 percent (23-of-30) from the floor in his last four games. ...

After being outrebounded in four of five games, including a season-worst minus-14 margin at UNC Greensboro on Dec. 15, the Wolfpack has outrebounded its last three opponents by a combined total of 34. State had a season-best plus-19 rebounding margin in the win over Appalachian State on Sunday. Manny Bates (9) and Markell Johnson (11) both set career-highs for rebounds against the Mountaineers while Devon Daniels (11) and D.J. Funderburk (9) both tied their career-highs,

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brice 'likely' to Miss Saturday's Game At Clemson

Brett Friedlander

The senior wing has been in concussion protocol since being injured in a pregame shootaround last Sunday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack women's basketball team stays unbeaten with a win against VA Tech ...

Torry Holt Nominated for Another Hall of Fame

Brett Friedlander

The former Wolfpack great is among the 15 Monder Era nominees for the NFL Hall of Fame named on Thursday. Read more

Wolfpack Defensive Linemen Set for Postseason All-Star Games

Brett Friedlander

NC State senior players have accepted invitations to participate in the upcoming Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Game and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State announces a "Pack PNC Challenge" promotion that offers prizes to fans for attending home…

Wolfpack Rested and Ready For Bulk of ACC Schedule

Brett Friedlander

It's all conference games from here on out for the NC State basketball team, starting with Saturday's date at Clemson. Read more

Brett Friedlander

The sports staff of the North State Journal, in its 2020 predictions, have chosen the Wolfpack…

Brett Friedlander

Here's a look from the San Diego Union-Tribune into what the immediate future might hold for former…

2020 Vision: What Will The Coming Year Bring For The Wolfpack?

Brett Friedlander

As the new year begins with high hopes and optimism, here are four stories that are likely to define the next 12 months in NC State sports. Read more

Doeren Names New Offensive Coordinator

Brett Friedlander

Tim Beck comes to the Wolfpack with an impressive resume and a history of developing winning quarterbacks. Read more