Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 15, Notre Dame

NC State (10-4, 1-2 ACC) vs. Notre Dame (10-4, 1-2)

PNC Arena (19,772)

7 p.m., ESPN2 Network (PxP: Mike Couzens; Analyst: Seth Greenberg)

Streaming: WatchESPN; Satellite radio: Sirius XM 385; Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: Notre Dame leads 8-6 (5-1 in Raleigh)

Last meeting: State won 97-64 at 77-74 at Joyce Center, Jan. 19, 2019

Most recent game: State lost at Clemson 81-70; Notre Dame won at Syracuse 88-87

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC STATE Stats NOTRE DAME Stats Markell Johnson 6-1 Senior 12.9 ppg 6.8 apg Prentiss Hubb 6-3 Sophomore 11,6 ppg 5.1 apg Braxton Beverly 6-0 Junior 8.1 ppg 1.5 apg T.J. Gibbs 6-3 Senior 12.9 ppg 3.6 apg Devon Daniels 6-5 Redshirt Junior 11.8 ppg 4.6 rpg Rex Pflueger 6-6 Graduate 4.9 ppg 3.4 rpg Jericole Hellems 6-7 Sophomore 10.4 ppg 3.5 rpg John Mooney 6-9 Senior 15.9 ppg 13.5 rpg Manny Bates 6-11 Freshman 6.0 ppg 3.2 bpg Juwan Durham 6-11 Senior 8.5 ppg 6.4 rpg

THEY SAID IT

I don’t react to anything. Anybody in this league can beat you at any point, especially at home. We ran into a hot Clemson team that shot the ball well and did some good things. We’ll bounce back and we’ll work on the things that we need to, and we’ll get ready for, I think, Notre Dame." Coach Kevin Keatts

"We needed that one bad. We were 0-2 in the league and we were staring at 0-3, and we've got to go to Raleigh and NC State (next). Hopefully we should be more confident." Notre Dame coach Mike Brey after Saturday's one-point win at Syracuse

"We've got to pick these games up so we can come out and compete against Duke and North Carolina as well and win those games. We don't want to push ourselves to the point where one loss turns into two and that turns into three. We can't get too down on ourselves. Obviously we're all kind of mad we lost that game. But we can't put our heads on it too much. We have to move on to the next game." Graduate forward Pat Andree on Saturday's loss at Clemson

NOTABLE

Redshirt senior wing C.J. Bryce is listed as day-to-day and will be a gametime decision for Wednesday's game, according to coach Kevin Keatts. The Wolfpack's leading scorer and rebounder, Bryce has missed the past two games while recovering from a concussion. ...

Graduate transfer Pat Andree has a strong family history with Notre Dame. His father and mother are both former Notre Dame athletes. Tim Andree played on the Irish's men's basketball team from 1979-1983 under Digger Phelps while Laureen was a member of the women's swim team from 1980-84. Pat is one of six children and only one of two that have not attended Notre Dame. His older brother Tim Jr. was a walkon for Mike Brey and the Irish from 2006-10. His sister Bridget is currently a sophomore at Notre Dame.



Graduate transfer Pat Andree has a strong family history with Notre Dame. His father and mother are both former Notre Dame athletes. Tim Andree played on the Irish's men's basketball team from 1979-1983 under Digger Phelps while Laureen was a member of the women's swim team from 1980-84. Pat is one of six children and only one of two that have not attended Notre Dame. His older brother Tim Jr. was a walkon for Mike Brey and the Irish from 2006-10. His sister Bridget is currently a sophomore at Notre Dame. ...

Pat Andree's father (left) and older brother both played for Notre Dame Notre Dame athletic photos

The Irish lead the nation with a 1.96 assist-to-turnover ratio. They have had more assists than turnovers in every game this season. State, by contrast, has forced its opponents into a minus-0.8 assist-to-turnover ratio this season. Wolfpack opponents have just 169 assists compared to 212 turnovers. State’s opponents have had more turnovers than assists in 10 of 14 games this season. ...

Notre Dame commits the fewest turnovers per game of any team in the nation, averaging just 9.6 per game. In 14 games this season, only one State opponent (Wisconsin with nine) has had single-digit turnovers ...

Markell Johnson has scored in double figures in 10 straight games, the longest streak of his career. He is averaging 14.6 points per game during the stretch. ...

Devon Daniels is averaging 15.7 points while shooting 53.1 overall (17 of 32) and 60 percent (6 of 10) from 3-point range over the past three games. He is also averaging 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals in those three games. ...

After recording only 39 rebounds in his first 11 games combined this season (3.5 per game), Manny Bates has pulled down 22 rebounds (averaging 7.3) in the last three. Ten of his 25 offensive rebounds have come during those three games. ...

State is 10-1 this season when it leads or score is tied at halftime and 0-3 if it trails after 20 minutes.