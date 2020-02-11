AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 24, At Syracuse

Brett Friedlander

NC State (15-8, 6-6 ACC) vs. Syracuse (14-9, 7-5)

Carrier Dome (35,642)

7 p.m., ESPN2 (PxP: Dan Shulman; Analyst: Jon Crispin; Sideline: Brooke Weisbrod)

Streaming: WatchESPN; Satellite radio: Sirius XM 975; Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: Syracuse leads 7-5 (Syracuse leads 4-2 at Carrier Dome)

Last meeting: State won 73-58 at PNC Arena on Feb. 13, 2019

Most recent game: State beat Miami 83-72; Syracuse beat Wake Forest 75-73

BetOnline line: State plus-5 | Over/Under 144

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC State stats | Miami stats

NC STATE
Stats
SYRACUSE
Stats

Markell Johnson

6-1  Senior

13.2 ppg  6.6 apg

Joseph Girard III

6-1  Freshman

11.8 ppg  3.6 apg

Devon Daniels

6-5  Redshirt Junior

11.5 ppg  4.9 rpg

Elijah Hughes

6-6  Redshirt Junior

19.4 ppg  5.2 rpg

C.J. Bryce 

6-5  Redshirt Senior

13.7 ppg  6.3 rpg

Buddy Boeheim

6-6  Sophomore

16.6 ppg  2.0 rpg

D.J. Funderburk

6-10 Junior

12.5 ppg  5.9 rpg

Marek Dolezaj

6-10 Junior

10.4 ppg  7.4 rpg

Manny Bates

6-11 Redshirt Freshman

5.4 ppg  3.0 bpg

Bourama Sidibe

6-10 Junior

5.3 ppg  6.9 rpg

THEY SAID IT

"We’re a good basketball team when we've got everyone playing together. All four of those guards, I though they all came up huge. It was good to see Braxton Beverly get 14 points and make four out of seven threes. He’s another guy who hadn’t made threes. We’re a dangerous team when guys are playing that way. " Coach Kevin Keatts

"We're just not shooting well enough to be effective. We have struggled to shoot the ball from three the last five, six games. That's a big part of what I think we are, but we're not aking those shots. We've got one guy (Buddy Boeheim) making them. That's a problem." Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim

NOTABLE

Jericole Hellems, who missed last Wednesday's win at Miami with a shoulder injury, and D.J. Funderburk, who left the game after getting hit in the head, are both expected back for Tuesday's game. ...

Although the Orange leads the all-time series, State has won four of the seven meetings since Syracuse joined the ACC. Kevin Keatts is 2-0 against the Orange as the Wolfpack's coach. ...

State enters Tuesday having won two of its last three ACC road games and is 3-3 on the road in the conference this season. Since Keatts joined the Wolfpack before the 2017-18 season, he has led his team to 11 ACC road wins. Only Virginia’s Tony Bennett and the league’s three Hall of Fame coaches have more road wins in that time span. (Bennett - 20 wins; Duke's Mike Krzyzewski - 18 wins; UNC's Roy Williams - 14 wins and Syracuse's Jim Boeheim - 12). ...

The Wolfpack may have won the past two meetings with Syracuse, but the Orange has dictated the tempo of both games. State attempted just 49 field goals in both of the games, its lowest total in a game during Keatts' tenure. ...

In those two games, however, State has shot a combined 36 of 57 (63.2 percent) on two-point field goal attempts. ...

Averaging 19.4 points-per game, East Carolina transfer Elijah Hughes leads the Orange in scoring and ranks second in the ACC behind Louisville's Jordan Nwora (19.5 ppg.). ...

Syracuse freshman Brycen Goodine was the unexpected hero of the Orange's 75-73 win against Wake Forest. His only basket of the night with two seconds left accounted for the winning points. Goodine played the final six minutes after three of his teammates fouled out. ...

Markell Johnson’s 12 assists on Wednesday night pushed him back into the lead in assists in the ACC. The senior point guard is averaging 6.64 assists per game and has a narrow lead over Duke’s Tre Jones (6.62 apg) for the conference lead. Johnson previously led the ACC in assists his sophomore season and would become the first ACC player since North Carolina’s Kendall Marshall (2011 and 2012) to lead the ACC in assists in multiple seasons.

