WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wolfpack Alumni Stand Out on Wild Card Weekend

Brett Friedlander

Several former NC State football players performed significant roles for their teams during the opening round of the NFL playoffs this weekend.

The most visible, of course, was Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The former Wolfpack star -- who was glaringly referred to as a Badger by NBC's Michelle Tafyoa in a postgame interview -- added to his postseason resume by leading Seattle to a 17-9 road victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown with a quarterback rating of 108.3. He was also the Seahawks' leading rusher in the game with 45 yards on nine carries.

Although his 53-yard pass to D.K. Metcalf midway through the third quarter provided his team with its winning margin, Wilson's most memorable moment in the game came in the final minute with his gutsy 36-yard competion to Metcalf on third-and-10 play that put the game away.

While Garrett Bradbury's contribution to the the Minnesota Vikings' overtime upset of the New Orleans Saints wasn't as noticable to the naked eye as Wilson's was to the Seahawks, it was just as important.

The rookie center was part of an offensive line that opened the holes for running back Dalvin Cook to rush for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He also helped protect quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw for 242 yards and the game-winning score in overtime.

Although Stephen Hauschka's Buffalo Bills didn't win, falling 19-16 in overtime to the Houston Texans on Saturday, the former Wolfpack kicker did his part to help his team advance by making all four of his field goal attempts.

Hauschka made kicks of 40, 40 and 38 yards before hitting a clutch 47-yarder with five seconds remaining to tie the score and send the game into overtime.

Joe Thuney and the New England Patriots also went down to the wire before being eliminated in a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans. 

Thuney is a second-team All-Pro selection and an unrestricted free agent. As the Patriots' consistent offensive lineman this season, he figures to be in line for a big payday this offseason from either New England or another team.

Wilson and Bradbury and their teams will continue their quest to get to Super Bowl LIV in Divisional Round Games next weekend.

While Wilson's Seahawks will travel to Green Bay, Bradbury's Vikings will take on the top seeded San Francisco 49ers, who feature two former State players -- cornerback Dontae Johnson and defensive end Kentavius Street.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Brett Friedlander

Another big game from Elissa Cunane, another ACC win for the Wolfpack women ...

Markell Off The Mark

Brett Friedlander

NC State point guard Markell Johnson's season has been a frustrating conundrum of good and bad, and coach Kevin Keatts is searching for an answer. Read more

Keatts: 'I Don’t Think We Played The Way We Should Have'

Brett Friedlander

Here is what coach Kevin Keatts said Saturday after NC State's 81-70 loss at Clemson. Read more

Slow Start, Poor Defense Do In Wolfpack At Clemson

Brett Friedlander

NC State falls to 1-2 against the soft part of its ACC schedule woith an 81-70 loss to the Tigers. Read more

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Clemson

Brett Friedlander

Live updates and analysis from today's game between the Wolfpack and Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum. Read more

Wolfpack Football Welcomes Eight Early Enrolees

Brett Friedlander

Players joining the program for the new semester are eligible to participate in spring practice. Read more

Bryce Officially Out For Today's Game At Clemson

Brett Friedlander

The senior wing has been in concussion protocol since being injured in a pregame shootaround last Sunday. Read more

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 14, Clemson

Brett Friedlander

Everything you need to know about Saturday's ACC matchup between NC State and the Tigers. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack women's basketball team stays unbeaten with a win against VA Tech ...

Torry Holt Nominated for Another Hall of Fame

Brett Friedlander

The former Wolfpack great is among the 15 Monder Era nominees for the NFL Hall of Fame named on Thursday. Read more