Wolfpack Alumni Stand Out on Wild Card Weekend

Several former NC State football players performed significant roles for their teams during the opening round of the NFL playoffs this weekend.

The most visible, of course, was Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The former Wolfpack star -- who was glaringly referred to as a Badger by NBC's Michelle Tafyoa in a postgame interview -- added to his postseason resume by leading Seattle to a 17-9 road victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown with a quarterback rating of 108.3. He was also the Seahawks' leading rusher in the game with 45 yards on nine carries.

Although his 53-yard pass to D.K. Metcalf midway through the third quarter provided his team with its winning margin, Wilson's most memorable moment in the game came in the final minute with his gutsy 36-yard competion to Metcalf on third-and-10 play that put the game away.

While Garrett Bradbury's contribution to the the Minnesota Vikings' overtime upset of the New Orleans Saints wasn't as noticable to the naked eye as Wilson's was to the Seahawks, it was just as important.

The rookie center was part of an offensive line that opened the holes for running back Dalvin Cook to rush for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He also helped protect quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw for 242 yards and the game-winning score in overtime.

Although Stephen Hauschka's Buffalo Bills didn't win, falling 19-16 in overtime to the Houston Texans on Saturday, the former Wolfpack kicker did his part to help his team advance by making all four of his field goal attempts.

Hauschka made kicks of 40, 40 and 38 yards before hitting a clutch 47-yarder with five seconds remaining to tie the score and send the game into overtime.

Joe Thuney and the New England Patriots also went down to the wire before being eliminated in a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Thuney is a second-team All-Pro selection and an unrestricted free agent. As the Patriots' consistent offensive lineman this season, he figures to be in line for a big payday this offseason from either New England or another team.

Wilson and Bradbury and their teams will continue their quest to get to Super Bowl LIV in Divisional Round Games next weekend.

While Wilson's Seahawks will travel to Green Bay, Bradbury's Vikings will take on the top seeded San Francisco 49ers, who feature two former State players -- cornerback Dontae Johnson and defensive end Kentavius Street.