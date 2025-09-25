Brandon Cleveland Talks Candidly About Fixing NC State’s Defense
RALEIGH — NC State's defense failed to hold yet another opponent under 20 points, as the Wolfpack fell 45-33 to Duke in Durham on Saturday. The Blue Devils took advantage of a diminished NC State defensive line, which faltered late, particularly against the run.
However, the line wasn't without its bright spots. Defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland continued to distinguish himself as one of the conference's top players at the position. Cleveland even filled up the stat sheet, unlike his normal performances, where his strong work isn't recognized at the end of the game numerically. He tallied a season-high five tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss.
Cleveland met with the media on Wednesday to discuss his own performance, as well as the defense's issues over the last three weeks. The defensive tackle still believes in the unit and thinks things will improve in Saturday's matchup against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Below is a partial transcript of Cleveland's availability:
On taking the next step as a unit defensively and getting back to the NC State standard
- Cleveland: "We believe in coach (DJ Eliot). We've just got to stick to it and just keep fine tuning. Obviously, it's the first year with him, so there's going to be wrinkles here and there, but we're very confident in him. We're going to stick to what we're doing."
On losing edge rusher Cian Slone in the Duke game and the effect of his absence during the loss
- Cleveland: "I don't think it changed at all. We have the next man up mentality, so we don't want any drop off. We're going to keep playing fast."
On his ability to produce tangible stats despite playing a position where that's more uncommon and the group's ability to stop the run
- Cleveland: "Obviously, I play D-line. I eat up a lot of double teams so it's a good feeling when I get to beat two people and go make a play, so that's exciting."
- "I think our run game is pretty good, besides that long run, obviously. But yeah, we're going to keep honing in on that and keep stopping the run. That's the core."
