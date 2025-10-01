Breaking Down NC State’s Final Drive vs. Virginia Tech
Despite how poorly everything went for NC State in the game against Virginia Tech, the Wolfpack still got a fair shot to win the game. Quarterback CJ Bailey and the offense got the ball with just under two minutes remaining and no timeouts to make magic happen.
We all know there wasn't any magic to be had in Raleigh on Saturday night, but it begs the question.
What exactly happened on that final drive?
It’s time to break it all down and go play-by-play to see how the Wolfpack eventually failed on a fourth-and-1 try.
Final NC State Drive
1:36 remaining in the fourth quarter, first-and-10
NC State just comes out in a simple 2x2 look, with the boundary side running an out-and-go concept, and the wide side running a dagger concept. Bailey gets a single high look here and could take a shot to his vertical towards the wide side, but never sees it and opts to check it down. Not the worst option as it’s the first play of the drive, but you’d like to see more aggressiveness from Bailey in this situation.
1:18 remaining in the fourth quarter, second-and-10
Same formation from NC State, but this time they run four verticals. Hokies still in the same single high look, giving Bailey that same vertical route down the seams from the last play. He takes the shot, and the throw is a little high. It’s a game of inches for a reason. The Wolfpack now faces a third down.
1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, third-and-10
2x2 again with a tighter split from the boundary side receivers. Hokies still in a single high presnap look. NC State runs a dagger concept to the wide side of the field, and Bailey anticipates it, ripping it right when the deep in-breaking route becomes open. Great execution to move the chains.
NC State decided to check it down on first down, and on second, Bailey missed a sit route a little high, leading to third down.
0:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, third-and-8
NC State now needs a first down. You have to push the ball down the field in a situation like this, but NC State runs the same out and goes on the top of the screen like they did at the beginning of the drive. Bailey settles for the out, and it’s short. Leaving the Wolfpack in a fourth-down scenario.
0:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, fourth-and-1
In situations like this, you want to go to your best pass catcher. The guy you trust the most, and for the Wolfpack offense, it’s tight end Justin Joly. Joly is running a simple out route here, and Bailey knows he has single coverage against him. NC State fans would love to hear that matchup on paper, Joly in one-on-one coverage in a gotta have it station.
If we’re getting nitpicky, Bailey needs to let go of this ball a second sooner, but he still releases it promptly. Joly turns for the ball, and it gets swatted. It was just better defense on this play, and there wasn't much Joly could’ve done to catch it.
NC State can take this drive and learn from it. Late-game drives to win the game aren’t something that happens very often in college football for most teams. NC State got a taste of it last weekend, and as upsetting as the loss was for fans. Hopefully, the offensive players learned something from the last offensive drive of the game.
