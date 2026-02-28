NC State Draft Prospects Name Next Breakout Players

RALEIGH — Former NC State players Justin Joly and Brandon Cleveland continued their football journeys at the NFL Scouting Combine over the last three days. The standout tight end and defensive tackle showed their personalities and football ability in the interview days and workouts, still representing the Wolfpack with pride despite their time with the program in the rearview.

The pair of former Wolfpack stars were asked endless questions at the podium from members of the NFL media corps. Still, their answers to one of the repeated inquiries provided some unique insight into the future of NC State football. Both Joly and Cleveland were asked which players with the Wolfpack they believed were up next as breakout stars, offering answers on both sides of the field.

Cleveland's protege gets a shout

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cleveland's development in the trenches during his career was a testament to the Wolfpack's ability to hone talent over an extended period of time. He quietly became one of the most important members of the defense by his senior year. Throughout his four seasons, particularly the final pair, Cleveland became an important mentor to some of the younger members of the defensive line. He thinks one in particular could fill the void left by his exit.

"Josiah Victor," Cleveland said. "I kind of mentored him a little bit. He's a listener, a good player, he does the right things. I think he will be great."

The former Wolfpack lineman also brought up Isaiah Shirley as a potential breakout star on the defensive line in 2026, but Victor seems to be the one who stood out to him the most. He'll be a sophomore by the start of the 2026 season.

A pass catcher is next up for Joly

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State tight end Justin Joly (TE09) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

When Joly entered the draft process, he left NC State as one of the most successful tight ends in program history, despite only spending two seasons in Raleigh. He helped quarterback CJ Bailey's ascension in his first two seasons and shared his confidence in his former signal caller's progression at the Combine. However, he had another answer for the player he believed people would talk about this time in 2027.

"Keenan Jackson," Joly answered. "His hands and he's smart. Smart dude, smart kid. He was my locker-mate. I got to sit next to him. The dude just talked ball all the time. He's a good person. I think he's going to be a leader and a captain of the team."

As a sophomore, Jackson caught 28 passes for 281 yards and a pair of touchdowns. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, he'll have a chance to replace Joly's red zone production in 2026.

