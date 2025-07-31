Cornerback Who Gives the Wolfpack Defense an Edge
The Wolfpack needs to make sure their cornerback spots are locks next season. They need to make sure which cornerbacks are going to be starters all season. That is one position they are going to be working in a lot. Especially opposing offensives. They know what this defense was last season, and they are going to look to see if the Wolpack still have the same problem from 2024.
The North Carolina State Football team is looking to have a good season. They will go into camp with a lot of excitement with the new players and the returning players they have. There is a lot of confidence that the Wolfpack will be able to turn it around in 2025.
There is a lot of upside with this team, and now they will have to create that chemistry with each other and bring it out in the new season.
The chemistry is going to be needed in the secondary on the outside. When the Defensive backs are directing, it is important for their teammates to get what they are saying or the signaling he giving. That is going to be one of the challenges. Next season is going to be interesting, how things do that.
Wolfpack Brian Nelson II can be that shutdown cornerback this season.
"NC state desperately needed an experienced, proven corner opposite senior. More importantly, Nelson II hit the ground running, impressing the Pack's staff throughout the summer."
"Nelson II, who transferred from North Texas to NC State in June, was a prep standout at Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek," said Michael Clark of 247Sports. "As a senior, he finished with 14 tackles, seven interceptions (returned one for a score) and four pass breakups. He also averaged 27.6 yards per punt return and took one back for a touchdown, while helping his team to an 11-1 record and a Texas 6A D-II second-round playoff appearance."
"In 2023, which was his first season with the Mean Green, Nelson II played four games, which enabled him to preserve his redshirt. Then last fall, Nelson II had a breakout campaign at North Texas, starting nine games for the Mean Green, totaling 53 tackles, including two for loss, a quarterback hurry, seven pass breakups, four interceptions and a fumble recovery. Due to his efforts, Nelson II was named first-team All-AAC by College Football News."
"Not only is he expected to start at cornerback, Nelson II, the Pack's highest-ranked transfer addition in 2025, also provides a lot of value on special teams, and figures to be in the mix to return punts for State."
"Thus far, he's been as advertised in workouts. Now, the Pack needs Nelson II to continue his upward trajectory -- and that starts next week."