What Dave Doeren Said on Early Signing Day

RALEIGH — The early National Signing Day period has arrived for college football programs around the country. NC State Wolfpack football put together a solid class over several months and finally put pen to paper for many key recruits Wednesday, with more expected to join that initial group over the next few days while the window remains open.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren, who is wrapping up his 13th season leading the Wolfpack, helped spearhead the process in acquiring the 2026 class, which currently sits at No. 49 according to 247Sports.

The veteran coach spoke to members of the media about his incoming players, as well as his decision to return for a 14th season in 2026, further debunking speculation that he was not.

Finding future leaders for the Wolfpack

Many coaches around the country place tremendous emphasis on recruiting players out of high school who were considered leaders by the coaching staff and their teammates. Doeren is no exception to that trend and the Wolfpack's 2026 class certainly fell in line with that consistent tendency. Doeren's view extends to recruits who played multiple sports at the high school level.

"11 of these young men were captains of their football teams, which I love, and pretty cool to have so many," Doeren said. " I think it's 15 multi-sport athletes in this class, which is something I also love. Guys that are competing, not just in football, but year-round."

Here to stay

Doeren was asked about his status as the head coach at NC State and, once again, dispelled rumors of his potential retirement or exit from the program. After he did so in the week before the Georgia Tech upset victory, the rumor was essentially put to rest, but a confirmation from athletic director Boo Corrigan on Sunday confirmed Doeren would be back for a 14th season.

"As far as being here, I'm having fun and that's the thing I told everybody," Doeren said. "I'm enjoying myself. I love this team. I love these guys. We're fired up about our recruiting class. My staff chemistry is excellent. And so, you know, again, I think a lot of stuff was made out of somebody's comments that doesn't have the right to say those things. I mean, nobody called me and asked me."

As commits continue to sign on to be part of the Wolfpack, more and more is revealed about their recruitment process and status with NC State.

