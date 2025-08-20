Receivers Who Could Pose a Challenge for Wolfpack in 2025
Talent comes and goes in college football. Players who prove to be a challenging foe can be gone the very next year, either going to the next level or now the transfer portal. The ACC lost a lot of talent to the NFL in this last offseason, so for the receiver position, who can emerge from the ashes of the talent gone?
The ACC lost nine of its top 10 receivers in terms of receiving yardage from the 2024 season. The only player remaining is Clemson’s Antonio Williams. The rest either transferred or went to the NFL, meaning new faces to the conference will rise.
No Clemson, thankfully
The Wolfpack doesn’t have to worry about Clemson in conference play this year. While the challenge may be fun, they certainly lucked out because they did not have to face their talented wide receiver duo.
Antonio Williams returns after a 900-yard season in 2024. Williams isn’t the only intriguing Tiger returning for 2025.
Bryant Wesco Jr. is the other receiver wearing the iconic Clemson orange. As a true freshman last season, he only trained Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams in yardage with 707. He ran 2.21 yards per route, which ranked fifth among freshmen, meaning he wasn’t just running screens for most of his catches.
The Clemson duo will be a tough challenge for many defenses in the ACC; the Wolfpack won’t be one in 2025.
New faces will be a challenge.
Everything is a projection, but for the Wolfpack, Georgia Tech may be the toughest challenge for NC State’s secondary. The Yellow Jackets were adamant in the transfer portal to upgrade the position once Eric Singleton Jr. left. The program acquired former FIU receivers Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson, who are real freaks of nature.
Quarterback Haynes King should be doing cartwheels every time he steps onto the practice field. Rivers are a problem. He put up 1,166 yards last season, leading Conference USA. Among receivers in C-USA with at least 40 targets, he led in forced missed tackles and yards per route run.
He’s not the only problem. His teammate Dean Patterson was fourth in receiving. Patterson is more of the big-bodied receiver coming in at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. He led Conference USA in contested catches with 14.
NC State doesn’t play the Yellow Jackets until later in the season, but they’ll prove a tough late-season challenge barring any injuries.
