Key NC State Offensive Lineman Jumps Into Transfer Portal

RALEIGH — What started as a very productive day for NC State in the transfer portal, with more visits and even a new commit, will end as a disappointing one. The program now faces a major hole in the offensive line that looked like it might be filled.

The Wolfpack learned that starting left tackle Jacarrius Peak, one of the most consistent members of the team over the last two seasons, opted for the portal, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. While the staff had already begun searching in the transfer portal for new players on the line, there were hopes that Peak might return for another season or leave for the NFL, but he chose the portal instead.

More on Peak's exit

NC State standout left tackle Jacarrius Peak has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @CBSSports.



Repped by @APSportsAgency. pic.twitter.com/ODXslvYxwq — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 5, 2026

Coming into the 2025 season, Peak was expected to take big steps in his transition from right tackle to left tackle, taking over the role from Anthony Belton after he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. The elevated role for Peak was no challenge, as he proved to be a stalwart protector of CJ Bailey's blindside during his sophomore season as the Wolfpack's quarterback.

Peak will enter the transfer portal and immediately become one of the best tackles available to other programs. There was reason to believe he might explore a future in the NFL after his solid junior season, but the allure of the transfer portal was likely too strong to resist. At another school, he can continue to project upward in the NFL draft conversation and potentially have a chance to compete in a stronger conference than the ACC.

Difference Makers.



Caden Noonkester and Jacarrius Peak receive All-ACC Honorable Mentions. pic.twitter.com/YxliccBoFQ — NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 2, 2025

Peak's impact on the run game for NC State was massive in his junior season. He walked away with ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after paving the road for freshman short-yardage specialist Will Wilson in his four-touchdown performance. As for his season-long performance, Peak earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention and finished among the team's highest-graded offensive players on PFF.

NC State is already in the market for new offensive linemen, hosting visits for a pair of them over the weekend with more set to come. UConn tackle Carsten Casady could be a plug-and-play option in place of Peak should he commit to the program. As of Sunday, Wolfpack right tackle Teague Andersen is still on board in Raleigh and could transition to the left side in his junior season should the Wolfpack opt to make that move.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football and the transfer portal. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.