Slone Discusses Disappointing Loss to Virginia Tech
RALEIGH — NC State suffered a disappointing defeat to Virginia Tech, as the Hokies edged out the Wolfpack in a 23-21 battle at Carter-Finley Stadium. Virginia Tech picked up its first ACC win of the season, while NC State fell to 1-2 in conference play and dropped its second straight game.
While the defense once again struggled to contain explosive plays, JACK linebacker Cian Slone continued to prove he's one of the best additions to the program via the transfer portal. Slone racked up seven tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss, and also sacked Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones at the end of the first half. After playing just 12 snaps in the loss to Duke before leaving with an injury, Slone showed just how valuable he can be for the Wolfpack defense.
Slone spoke to the media immediately following the emotional loss, discussing the team's tackling problems and corrections that need to be made if the Wolfpack wants to win more games in 2025.
Watch Slone's press conference here
Here is a partial transcript of Slone's availability following the loss:
On the defense struggling to stop explosive run plays
- Slone: "Today, we just didn't tackle. Credit to the running back. They had a really solid running back. He was able to break a lot of our tackles, but we need to rally to the football on defense and trust the scheme and just play with our hair on fire because there's too many missed tackles on defense. That's just something we need to take responsibility for as players and get that fixed before next week."
On the message to the defense from the coaching staff following the loss
- Slone: "Pretty much that we need to tackle. That's what they said on the defense. We're in the right spots, we have opportunities to make plays and we're not wrapping up and we're not making plays, myself included. I got to be the one to spread the message of tackling and I've got to go out there and tackle better because I missed way too many tackles this week and it cost us a lot. So, I've got to take it upon myself to tackle and really spread the message that we've got to do that better."
